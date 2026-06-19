Politics Donald Trump, 80, Mocked for Struggling to Put Medal of Honor on Veteran: 'Clown Show' Source: MEGA Donald Trump fumbled to clasp a Medal of Honor around a veteran as observers raised new concerns about his declining health. Lesley Abravanel June 19 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump visibly struggled to clasp the Medal of Honor around the neck of retired Army Major Nicholas Dockery during a White House ceremony on Thursday, June 18. Unable to secure the clasp after nearly a minute of fumbling, Trump tied the blue ribbon in a knot instead. The awkward incident has amplified ongoing scrutiny and health rumors, with critics highlighting the moment alongside recent public rambles. The president also appeared to fall asleep at his desk. Trump spent approximately 40 to 60 seconds trying to attach the military's highest decoration, eventually opting to pat the patient veteran on the shoulder and state, "This thing isn't coming off," after tying it.

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Donald Trump struggles to put the Medal of Honor on a veteran and decides to tie it instead. pic.twitter.com/DvrA8bHnfa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/X Donald Trump struggled to put the Medal of Honor on a veteran.

Major Dockery received the award for extraordinary bravery during a 2012 Taliban ambush in Afghanistan, which included shielding his team and administering CPR. Video of the fumble quickly spread, drawing both jokes and political criticism online. Some even offered a comparison between the octogenarian and his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, whose own health was examined under a magnifying glass by the media, and who had no such struggles performing the same task. “SEE IT: President Biden handled Medal of Honor ceremonies the way he handled the presidency: steady, competent, dignified, and never making the moment about himself. Trump, meanwhile, fumbled with it like he fumbled the country: awkward, confused, exhausting, and somehow making a simple task feel like a national crisis. Where the h--- is Jake Tapper’s emergency age panel when we actually need it?” wrote political strategist Chris Jackson.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently turned 80.

The mishap is being widely discussed, fueling existing speculation and polling about the president's cognitive and physical health. Neuroscientist David Ullrich commented on the incident with a video explaining “Trump’s brain damage.” “In his patterns of speech, inability to state the truth on just about any subject, and the apparent joy he gets out of watching people suffer ― something strange is going on ― a ‘dementing malignant narcissist,’” Ullrich said.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was mocked for not being able to figure out the medal situation.

“Tapping a hero like he’s a dog, then tying his Medal of Honor like a d--- collar? Trump just showed the world how little he respects the Army that actually serves. Disgusting. Veterans deserve better than this clown show,” blasted another. Medical experts noted that the octogenarian president seems to be declining rapidly under a shroud of secrecy.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's in excellent health.