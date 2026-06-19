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Donald Trump's Claim He Wasn't Briefed on Alleged White House UFC Plot Raises Questions

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he had not been briefed on the alleged UFC plot.

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June 19 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

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The White House UFC spectacle already had blood, politics and controversy. Then came the alleged terror plot, the arrests and an unusual presidential response.

After FBI Director Kash Patel said federal authorities had arrested five people in connection with an alleged planned attack on UFC Freedom 250, President Donald Trump was asked at the G7 whether he had been briefed on the threat.

“I haven’t heard about it, no,” Trump said. “The attack I watched were the fighters.”

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The Line That Took Over

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Image of Donald Trump instead praised the fights during his remarks.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump instead praised the fights during his remarks.

“There were as good of fights as I’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “The best. That last fight was brutal… It was a great evening.”

Patel said the FBI learned of the threat on June 10 and launched a multistate operation that led to multiple arrests before the event. The alleged plan reportedly involved explosive-laden drones and other coordinated attacks.

Patel celebrated the operation on X, writing, “Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.”

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A Win Becomes a Question

Image of The FBI arrested five people tied to the alleged attack plan.
Source: MEGA

The FBI arrested five people tied to the alleged attack plan.

“You do not need to know every operational detail to acknowledge that your security services protected lives at your own birthday event,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“The correct response is gratitude, reassurance, and confidence in law enforcement,” she added. “What the public got instead raised the one question no administration wants hanging in the air: is the president not being briefed, or is he choosing not to acknowledge it?”

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Mixed Messages After the Octagon

Image of Officials highlighted law enforcement's response to the threat.
Source: MEGA

Officials highlighted law enforcement's response to the threat.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later thanked the FBI, Secret Service and law enforcement, saying their efforts helped ensure UFC Freedom 250 would be remembered “as one of the greatest sporting events in history.”

“You have two agencies on different message tracks, you have the president sounding uninformed in front of foreign leaders, and you have a foiled plot that should be a clean win turning into a story about who said what when,” said Aaron Evans, President of strategic communications firm Story Group.

“The FBI Director put out a public victory lap on social media, naming the operation and crediting the bureau. The Secret Service Deputy Director went the other direction in the same news cycle,” he added.

Image of Experts said the episode exposed messaging problems inside the administration.
Source: MEGA

Experts said the episode exposed messaging problems inside the administration.

“That's not just a tonal difference, that's a public rebuke of a fellow agency head in front of the press, and it tells you the inter-agency communication broke down before the public messaging ever got coordinated. Then the president says he hasn't been briefed, which makes the disconnect a three-way problem,” he explained. “This should have been a huge PR win for all three agencies and the president, but instead it's a total messaging fumble.”

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