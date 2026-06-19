Donald Trump's Claim He Wasn't Briefed on Alleged White House UFC Plot Raises Questions

Article continues below advertisement

The White House UFC spectacle already had blood, politics and controversy. Then came the alleged terror plot, the arrests and an unusual presidential response. After FBI Director Kash Patel said federal authorities had arrested five people in connection with an alleged planned attack on UFC Freedom 250, President Donald Trump was asked at the G7 whether he had been briefed on the threat. “I haven’t heard about it, no,” Trump said. “The attack I watched were the fighters.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Line That Took Over

Source: MEGA Donald Trump instead praised the fights during his remarks.

“There were as good of fights as I’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “The best. That last fight was brutal… It was a great evening.” Patel said the FBI learned of the threat on June 10 and launched a multistate operation that led to multiple arrests before the event. The alleged plan reportedly involved explosive-laden drones and other coordinated attacks. Patel celebrated the operation on X, writing, “Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Win Becomes a Question

Source: MEGA The FBI arrested five people tied to the alleged attack plan.

“You do not need to know every operational detail to acknowledge that your security services protected lives at your own birthday event,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The correct response is gratitude, reassurance, and confidence in law enforcement,” she added. “What the public got instead raised the one question no administration wants hanging in the air: is the president not being briefed, or is he choosing not to acknowledge it?”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mixed Messages After the Octagon

Source: MEGA Officials highlighted law enforcement's response to the threat.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later thanked the FBI, Secret Service and law enforcement, saying their efforts helped ensure UFC Freedom 250 would be remembered “as one of the greatest sporting events in history.” “You have two agencies on different message tracks, you have the president sounding uninformed in front of foreign leaders, and you have a foiled plot that should be a clean win turning into a story about who said what when,” said Aaron Evans, President of strategic communications firm Story Group. “The FBI Director put out a public victory lap on social media, naming the operation and crediting the bureau. The Secret Service Deputy Director went the other direction in the same news cycle,” he added.

Source: MEGA Experts said the episode exposed messaging problems inside the administration.