Joe Rogan, known for his in-depth ideology and strong approach to worldly matters, sent in a question to California Governor Gavin Newsom during Shawn Ryan’s podcast on July 14.

Rogan sent his question to the podcast host, who declared it a “tough” one to answer before reading it aloud to Newsom.

“Mother------,” the Democratic governor exclaimed before admitting he is a fan of “The Joe Rogan Experience” host.