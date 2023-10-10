Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis Kelce to a COVID Vaccine Debate, Offers to Include RFK Jr. and Dr. Fauci

Aaron Rodgers challenged Travis Kelce to a debate after the two athletes went back and forth about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incident occurred after Rodgers dubbed the Chief's player "Mr. Pfizer" last week for appearing in a commercial for the pharmaceutical company. Following the dig, Kelce jokingly told journalists that he thought the nickname was "pretty good," but that he'd never realized that he would be in a "vaxx war" with Rodgers.