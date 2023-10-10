Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis Kelce to a COVID Vaccine Debate, Offers to Include RFK Jr. and Dr. Fauci
Aaron Rodgers challenged Travis Kelce to a debate after the two athletes went back and forth about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The incident occurred after Rodgers dubbed the Chief's player "Mr. Pfizer" last week for appearing in a commercial for the pharmaceutical company. Following the dig, Kelce jokingly told journalists that he thought the nickname was "pretty good," but that he'd never realized that he would be in a "vaxx war" with Rodgers.
During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the New York Jets quarterback hit back at Taylor Swift's rumored new beau.
"Well, there’s a lot of propaganda out there. Lot of propaganda out there," Rodgers told the host. "Listen, you know, Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a vaxx war with me. . . . This ain’t a war, homey, this is conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show. Let’s have a conversation."
"I’m gonna take my man RFK Jr.," the NFL pro continued. "And he can have, you know, Tony Fauci or some other Pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this."
Rodgers also called the attention that his nickname for Kelce has attracted in the media "fascinating."
"I mean, the triggering, though. Was that not incredible last week?" he added. "I mean, you know, I made a tiny little joke about a guy shilling for a, you know, potentially — it’s not potentially, but it’s a you know corrupt company and everybody kind of loses their minds over it."
This comes roughly one month after Rodgers was trolled on social media for sharing a photo of himself wearing a medical mask, despite going without a mask at several press conferences in 2021, as well as other controversies surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
As OK! previously reported, Rodgers once claimed he was "immunized" despite not receiving a COVID vaccine. He also admitted to taking ivermectin to fight the virus.
"Look, I’m not, you know, some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker," he said on The Pat McAfee Show at the time. "I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body."
"I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got Covid and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended," he continued, noting that included taking monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin.