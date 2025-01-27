CIA Believes Covid-19 Came From 'Lab Leak' in Shocking New Stance

Prior to the statement on January 24, the new CIA director under Donald Trump, John Radcliffe, also spoke out about the origin of Covid-19.

In an interview with Breitbart, Radcliffe confirmed he believes the pandemic arose from a Wuhan, China, lab leak.

“I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he affirmed. “But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly. So I’m going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines.”

Radcliffe also mentioned addressing the “threat from China on a number of fronts,” reiterating it goes back to “why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of COVID.”