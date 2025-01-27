CIA Believes Covid-19 Came From 'Lab Leak' in Shocking New Stance
The origin of Covid-19 has always been a point of contention in the U.S., but the CIA recently claimed they now believe it came from a lab leak.
In a statement on January 25, a spokesperson for the government organization shared the “CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting.”
They aren’t completely done with their research, as they shared with NBC News they will continue to assess “both research-related and natural origin scenarios” of Covid-19.
Prior to the statement on January 24, the new CIA director under Donald Trump, John Radcliffe, also spoke out about the origin of Covid-19.
In an interview with Breitbart, Radcliffe confirmed he believes the pandemic arose from a Wuhan, China, lab leak.
“I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he affirmed. “But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly. So I’m going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines.”
Radcliffe also mentioned addressing the “threat from China on a number of fronts,” reiterating it goes back to “why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of COVID.”
When the Covid-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in early 2020, it was claimed to have come from an animal who spread it to a human at a Chinese market.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the chief medical advisor to Trump in his first term, was one of the lead members of the Coronavirus Task Force. During a House hearing on the pandemic in June 2024, Fauci explained under oath he had been informed via telephone in early 2020 people were concerned the coronavirus was manipulated in a lab.
A few days after these calls, Fauci explained virologists looked into it further and noted “several who at first were concerned about lab manipulation became convinced that the virus was not deliberately manipulated.”
Fauci also reaffirmed the “most likely scenario” was the virus had transferred “from an animal to a human,” but noted they were still “keeping an open mind."
On Joe Biden’s last day in office, he pardoned Fauci. While Fauci affirmed he had done nothing wrong, he did not reject the pardon, which is something Donald Trump Jr. suggested he'd do if he wasn’t guilty of anything. A few days into Donald's second term on January 24, he removed the security protection Anthony had been granted from the government after he received death threats amid the pandemic and after.
"You can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government," Donald said when asked about the decision. “It's very standard."