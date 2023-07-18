Kerry Kennedy Slams Brother R.F.K. Jr.'s 'Untruthful' Claim That COVID-19 Was Engineered to Attack Certain Races

"I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," she wrote. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

Political analyst and The Kennedy Half-Century author Larry Sabato praised Kerry for standing up for her beliefs in the comments section. "Thank you for doing this," he penned. "It can't be easy but it is essential. Perhaps other family members will join in."

Joe Kennedy III also shared his own statement on the afternoon of July 17, tweeting: "My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said."