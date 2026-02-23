or
Article continues below advertisement
Joe Scarborough Loses It as Producers Roll 'Shocking' Clip of Donald Trump Suggesting 'Foreign Interests' Swayed Supreme Court Ruling

Split photo of Joe Scarborough and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Joe Scarborough was furious at Donald Trump's response to a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough blasted a “shocking” clip of President Donald Trump suggesting “foreign interests” led to the Supreme Court’s ruling against his tariff powers before he excoriated the president’s remarks as “Orwellian.”

On February 20, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, declaring that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

The Court's decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, concluded that IEEPA's power to "regulate... importation" does not include the power to tax, an authority reserved for Congress.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump Claimed SCOTUS Was Influenced by 'Foreign Interests'

Image of President Donald Trump blasted the Supreme Court ruling against his sweeping tariffs.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump blasted the Supreme Court ruling against his sweeping tariffs.

On Monday, February 23, Morning Joe played the clip of a livid POTUS alleging the ruling had been influenced by "foreign interests" and "a political movement that is far smaller than people would think," pointing to his election victory as proof of public support.

Scarborough blasted the clip as it played, exclaiming, “Everything he is saying is wrong.”

“Everything is the opposite. I mean, literally, it’s the most Orwellian thing. I can’t say it’s the most Orwellian thing; it’s kind of like the Wall Street Journal saying that was the low point of his second term. Please, seriously, I mean, Casey [Kasem] could count down the hits, and this wouldn’t be the top 40. I would have to go to a year end 100 countdown for the top 100 shocking things he’s said that may crack the top 10. That said, foreign influences, please, please, is this projection? Is this confession coming from the president?" the heated host said.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Scarborough Praised Conservative Justices Who Sided With Constitution

Image of Chief Justice John Roberts joined Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neal Gorsuch and the liberal justices in striking down Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.
Source: MEGA

Chief Justice John Roberts joined Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neal Gorsuch and liberal justices in striking down Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

The former Republican lawmaker-turned-Independent TV host then cited a Wall Street Journal editorial board demand that Trump owes the Supreme Court an apology for the “rant.”

"Again. Come on, if we’re listening on, like, Casey’s Countdown of the worst moments of his second term, you know, might hear number 14 and then will come in, maybe, maybe,” Scarborough snapped.

Scarborough also praised the three conservative Supreme Court justices who had, he said, been “consistent legally” in the ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts Actually Did Something'

Image of 'They were consistent legally,' Scarborough said of the conservative justices who joined the liberals, including Elena Kagan.
Source: MEGA

'They were consistent legally,' Scarborough said of the conservative justices who joined the liberals, including Elena Kagan.

“But what he said about the three justices that dissented, my god, they should be ashamed of themselves. They should be humiliated because, as Neil Gorsuch pointed out, they had one standard for Joe Biden, and they had another standard for Donald Trump. Now, you could say the same thing for the three liberal members of the court who had one standard for Joe Biden and one standard for Donald Trump. The three justices in the middle on this case had actually made up the majority. Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts actually did something – ‘Oh my God, Mr. President, it’s so shocking’ – they were consistent legally,” he said.

'It Should Have Been a 9-0 Decision'

Image of Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the ruling.
Source: MEGA

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the ruling.

“And let me just say, I may be a poor dumb country lawyer, but even I understand there was no room for dissent in this case. It was a 9-0 decision. It should have been a 9-0 decision. He clearly, clearly was abusing this process,” Scarborough concluded.

Trump characterized the 6–3 decision as a "disgrace," "ridiculous" and "extraordinarily anti-American," while immediately vowing to reimpose the duties using alternative legal authorities.

He also launched personal attacks against the six justices in the majority, particularly his own appointees, Gorsuch and Coney Barrett, calling their votes an "embarrassment to their families." He also labeled the three liberal justices — Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor — a "disgrace" and Chief Justice Roberts a "lapdog for the radical left," before praising the three conservatives who voted in his favor: Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito.

