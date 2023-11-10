'That's My Queen': Joel Madden Gushes Over 'Greatest Partner' Nicole Richie After 17 Years Together
Joel Madden could not be more in love with Nicole Richie.
During the Good Charlotte member's Tuesday, November 7, appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Madden, 44, gushed over his upcoming anniversary with the Candidly Nicole star, 42, and the success of their nearly two-decade-long relationship.
"She's beautiful," the rocker — who shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14, with Richie — said lovingly. "That's my queen."
"I try to tell my kids to be yourself and to love yourself, 'cause it took me a long time to learn that," Madden explained. "And Nicole was a big part of that, you know, 17 years is probably… The only thing I've done longer than 17 years is [Good Charlotte]. She's been the greatest partner. I feel lucky."
"You can put yourself out there in the wrong way too, so you have to love yourself first, and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way," he continued.
The power couple met at a party in 2006 and wed in 2010. "People don't know this, but I asked her to marry me 10 times before she actually said yes. I was asking every other Tuesday," Madden explained in a 2012 interview.
"I hinted around at it and she's not one to beg anyone for anything, so every time I'd kind of hint, she was always so nonchalant, like she was cool. She doesn't want any handouts, so I was always so confused. I was waiting for her to say, 'When are you going to ask?' and that's not the kind of woman she is. She keeps you on your toes for sure," he added of Richie.
According to Madden, the decision to officially get down on one knee was sudden but most definitely an easy choice. "It was a Tuesday. I just woke up one morning and said, 'You know, we have two kids already,' and I was just like, 'What am I doing? I'm a fool. Why haven't I asked her to marry me?' and did it that night," the musician explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With 17 years under their belt, Madden knows exactly what the key to their success has been.
"We just get each other. We're both laid-back people. It's never been a job to be in this relationship," he continued. "She made some mistakes, but look at where we're from: I'm in a rock and roll band. Nicole is who she is."
PopSugar obtained the quotes from the 2012 interview with Madden.