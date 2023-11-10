'That's My Queen': Joel Madden Gushes Over 'Greatest Partner' Nicole Richie After 17 Years Together

"I hinted around at it and she's not one to beg anyone for anything, so every time I'd kind of hint, she was always so nonchalant, like she was cool. She doesn't want any handouts, so I was always so confused. I was waiting for her to say, 'When are you going to ask?' and that's not the kind of woman she is. She keeps you on your toes for sure," he added of Richie.

According to Madden, the decision to officially get down on one knee was sudden but most definitely an easy choice. "It was a Tuesday. I just woke up one morning and said, 'You know, we have two kids already,' and I was just like, 'What am I doing? I'm a fool. Why haven't I asked her to marry me?' and did it that night," the musician explained.