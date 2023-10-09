'I Violated His Trust': John Cena Apologized to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Starting Feud Over His Hollywood Career

“If you’ve been following what I’ve tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I’ve stated that although I thought I was trying to do what’s best for business,” Cena, 46, said how the feud began during the Saturday, October 7, press conference. “I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get 'The Rock' back, but I did it the wrong way.”

Cena continued, “I didn’t do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong,’ because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. We had a conversation, we've grown, I was able to welcome him home, which was a true full circle moment. You're right. It's very difficult for people who are all in the WWE universe to see anything that goes on here. We all have our own struggles. Dwayne is a h--- of a guy… I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with 'The Rock.'"