'I Violated His Trust': John Cena Apologized to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Starting Feud Over His Hollywood Career
John Cena revealed he had a heart-to-heart chat with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after blowing up at him for leaving the WWE world for Hollywood — which is what Cena himself eventually did.
“If you’ve been following what I’ve tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I’ve stated that although I thought I was trying to do what’s best for business,” Cena, 46, said how the feud began during the Saturday, October 7, press conference. “I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get 'The Rock' back, but I did it the wrong way.”
Cena continued, “I didn’t do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong,’ because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. We had a conversation, we've grown, I was able to welcome him home, which was a true full circle moment. You're right. It's very difficult for people who are all in the WWE universe to see anything that goes on here. We all have our own struggles. Dwayne is a h--- of a guy… I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with 'The Rock.'"
The wrestler has been in a slew of movies — from Blockers to Trainwreck and Daddy's Home 2 — but his Hollywood career is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
“I made it perfectly clear you can’t do both because of the liability insurance,” Cena said of his balancing his wrestling and filming movies. “If I were trying to juggle both that’s very selfish because I’d put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me.”
“I stopped a project in the middle of [the strike], and I cant talk about it because of the strike we’re in,” he added. “We’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and hoping we can find a resolve that everyone is happy with. For right now, I think this is the best way I can help… by coming home to my family.”
Last month, the two Hollywood stars put their feud to rest when they appeared on WWE's Smackdown, where they were seen shaking hands and hugging it out.