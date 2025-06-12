Donald Trump Gives Sassy Response to Gavin Newsom Over L.A. Protests as Their Feud Escalates
President Donald Trump claimed that California Governor Gavin Newsom should be grateful to him for "saving his a--" with Los Angeles amid an ongoing wave of anti-ICE protests.
In a fiery post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized Newsom's leadership skills and labeled him “NewScum.”
Donald Trump Calls Out Gavin Newsom
“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights,” Trump asserted. “Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years.”
Trump’s outrage at Newsom escalated in the Truth Social post, as he accused the governor of losing control over the situation.
“Governor Gaven [sic] NewScum had totally lost control of the situation,” he wrote, “He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his a--, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!”
The statement was echoed by his supporters, who have rallied around his claims in the face of perceived failures by local and state leaders to address the unrest effectively. Critics, however, contend that Trump's remarks are representative of a broader trend in his political approach, which often veers into personal attacks against those in opposition.
The Protest
Civil unrest erupted in the wake of protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid rising tensions surrounding immigration policies.
These unrests led to clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators, prompting the deployment of the National Guard.
Over the past week, the streets of Los Angeles have been rife with discontent, with demonstrators expressing their frustrations over the treatment of immigrants.
Trump on the Protests
Adding fuel to the fire, Trump previously attributed the turmoil in Los Angeles to "paid insurrectionists," a comment that sparked debate among political analysts and emphasized his ongoing narrative linking unrest to organized opposition tactics.
Several political experts have shared their concern over what they interpret as governmental overreach, while others attribute the protests to external provocateurs driven by a political agenda.
As the unrest continues, social media has become a battleground for public opinion. Users have taken to various platforms to either support or criticize Trump's comments, with hashtags like #ThankYouTrump and #NewScum trending throughout Thursday.
Some remain divided about the ex-president's assertiveness, while others have accused him of politicizing a serious public safety issue.