Donald Trump Gives Sassy Response to Gavin Newsom Over L.A. Protests as Their Feud Escalates

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights,” Trump asserted. “Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years.”

Trump’s outrage at Newsom escalated in the Truth Social post, as he accused the governor of losing control over the situation.

“Governor Gaven [sic] NewScum had totally lost control of the situation,” he wrote, “He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his a--, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!”

The statement was echoed by his supporters, who have rallied around his claims in the face of perceived failures by local and state leaders to address the unrest effectively. Critics, however, contend that Trump's remarks are representative of a broader trend in his political approach, which often veers into personal attacks against those in opposition.