or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Gives Sassy Response to Gavin Newsom Over L.A. Protests as Their Feud Escalates

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out Gavin Newsom on Truth Social.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump claimed that California Governor Gavin Newsom should be grateful to him for "saving his a--" with Los Angeles amid an ongoing wave of anti-ICE protests.

In a fiery post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized Newsom's leadership skills and labeled him “NewScum.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Out Gavin Newsom

donald trump sassy response la protests feud escalates
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have fought over how to handle the anti-ICE protests.

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights,” Trump asserted. “Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years.”

Trump’s outrage at Newsom escalated in the Truth Social post, as he accused the governor of losing control over the situation.

“Governor Gaven [sic] NewScum had totally lost control of the situation,” he wrote, “He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his a--, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!”

The statement was echoed by his supporters, who have rallied around his claims in the face of perceived failures by local and state leaders to address the unrest effectively. Critics, however, contend that Trump's remarks are representative of a broader trend in his political approach, which often veers into personal attacks against those in opposition.

Article continues below advertisement

The Protest

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

donald trump sassy response la protests feud escalates
Source: MEGA

Californians are protesting in front of ICE headquarters.

Civil unrest erupted in the wake of protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid rising tensions surrounding immigration policies.

These unrests led to clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators, prompting the deployment of the National Guard.

Over the past week, the streets of Los Angeles have been rife with discontent, with demonstrators expressing their frustrations over the treatment of immigrants.

Trump on the Protests

donald trump sassy response la protests feud escalates
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump previously attributed the turmoil in Los Angeles to "paid insurrectionists," a comment that sparked debate among political analysts and emphasized his ongoing narrative linking unrest to organized opposition tactics.

Several political experts have shared their concern over what they interpret as governmental overreach, while others attribute the protests to external provocateurs driven by a political agenda.

As the unrest continues, social media has become a battleground for public opinion. Users have taken to various platforms to either support or criticize Trump's comments, with hashtags like #ThankYouTrump and #NewScum trending throughout Thursday.

Some remain divided about the ex-president's assertiveness, while others have accused him of politicizing a serious public safety issue.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.