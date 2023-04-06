Brooke Shields Reveals John F. Kennedy Jr. Ignored Her After She Refused To 'Sleep With Him': 'He Showed His True Colors'
Despite going on just one date, Brooke Shields confessed she was completely head over heels for John F. Kennedy Jr. — though she's grateful things didn't work out between them.
The star got candid on her old crush during the Tuesday, April 4, episode of The Howard Stern Show, recalling every little detail from the night they went out together.
The two crossed paths during a ski trip in Aspen, Colo., and though she first joined him and his famous family at a pub, the two excused themselves for some alone time.
"He kissed me, and it was like the best kiss I've ever had in my life. It was beyond not-disappointing," the brunette beauty declared. "The lips are beautiful, and the face is amazing, and the body and the person, and he was down to earth and funny and irreverent."
Shields, 57, admitted she was tempted to take it to the next step, but explained, "I wouldn't sleep with him because I kind of loved him too much."
"I froze though because he was so precious to me. I was like, 'Oh, my God, you're falling in love, and if you sleep with him he may not talk to you again — and you can't handle that," the mom-of-two continued. "I wasn't playing a game I really was just so afraid of being really hurt, because if I slept with him I would've given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything."
It ended up being the right decision for the actress, who got a cab home instead of continuing the night.
Shields thinks JFK Jr. was a little butt hurt about the snub, as when they saw each other the next day, he "didn't look at me and he didn't talk to me."
"On the one hand, I was like, 'S***!'" she confessed. "On the other hand, I was like, 'Thank God … he showed his true colors.'"
Shields has romance plenty of other stars, including Andre Agassi and Michael Jackson. She's been married to producer Chris Henchy since 2001.