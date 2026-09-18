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Sen. John Fetterman Says Macklemore Missed Irony of 'Free Palestine' at Concert

Split photo of John Fetterman and Macklemore
Source: MEGA

John Fetterman slammed Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ concert remark.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

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Senator John Fetterman weighed in on Macklemore’s decision to shout “Free Palestine” during a recent concert,

Fetterman, who represents Pennsylvania, spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on Capitol Hill about Macklemore’s recent political comments while performing on Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

When asked about the rapper using the concert stage to express his views, the 57-year-old quickly focused on the setting.

“I don't see the irony of doing that at a concert when, after Hamas attacked people and killed people at the Nova festival on 10/7,” Fetterman said.

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John Fetterman Addressed Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ Remarks During Ed Sheeran’s Tour

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image of John Fetterman told Macklemore to ‘stay in your lane’ amid the concert controversy.
Source: MEGA

John Fetterman told Macklemore to ‘stay in your lane’ amid the concert controversy.

The senator was referring to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, during which hundreds of people were killed at the Nova music festival.

Fetterman questioned why Macklemore would use another concert to make a pro-Palestinian statement given that history.

When Wasserman pointed out that musicians frequently use their concerts to express political opinions, the politician had a simple response.

“I'd say stay in your lane,” he said.

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John Fetterman Questioned Where Macklemore’s $1 Million Donation Will Go

Image of Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour after his pro-Palestinian remarks.
Source: MEGA

Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour after his pro-Palestinian remarks.

The comments came after Macklemore spoke about the war in Gaza while opening for the singer at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 4.

“Two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine,” he told the crowd before also speaking about Cuba, Congo, Sudan and Iran.

He later performed his song “Hind’s Hall.”

The rapper was subsequently removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran’s tour.

He later announced that he would donate his $1 million in tour earnings to six Palestinian relief organizations, including Anera, UNRWA USA, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Gaza Soup Kitchen, HEAL Palestine and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

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Image of Macklemore announced a $1 million donation to six Palestinian relief organizations.
Source: MEGA

Macklemore announced a $1 million donation to six Palestinian relief organizations.

Fetterman also questioned where that money would ultimately go.

“If he gives them a million dollars, that's going directly to Hamas,” the lawmaker claimed during the exchange.

When the host asked whether he was saying donations to any of the charities would end up with Hamas, he doubled down.

“It's all going to Hamas, 100 percent,” he said.

Image of Robert Kraft committed $2 million toward humanitarian aid in the region.
Source: MEGA

Robert Kraft committed $2 million toward humanitarian aid in the region.

Wasserman then pointed out that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Sheeran were also donating to Palestinian relief efforts.

Fetterman maintained his broader claim, responding, “No, but if you give any of those charities, it's going to Hamas.”

Kraft has since said he committed $2 million toward humanitarian aid in the region after Macklemore challenged him to match the donation.

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