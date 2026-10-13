John Lennon's Son Sean Sets the Record Straight on Inheritance Rumors Involving Brother Julian

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Sean Ono Lennon is setting the record straight about how his late father, John Lennon, divided his estate between him and his half-brother, Julian Lennon. "Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dad. Our trusts were equal. Although his was slightly more, but negligibly so," Sean wrote on X, shutting down claims that he received the majority of the Beatles legend's fortune.

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Sean Ono Lennon Responded After Wesley Yang Compared the Brothers' Inheritances

Source: MEGA Sean Ono Lennon marked his 51st birthday with a sweet photo alongside Julian Lennon.

The 51-year-old musician's response came after writer Wesley Yang suggested that Julian had been largely excluded from his father's estate and was forced to spend years fighting for his share. “One guy abandoned by his famous Dad, the other embraced and closely attended to by the same Dad, whom he then saw murdered as a young child,” Wesley wrote. “One guy inherited most of the estate, the other largely cut out and forced to engage in decades-long litigation in pursuit of a comparatively small share of it,” he continued.

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Source: @SEANONOLENNON /X Sean Ono Lennon credited Julian Lennon with inspiring his early interest in music.

Wesley’s comments came after Sean shared a sweet photo with Julian while celebrating his birthday. “Had a great bday with my brother… @JulianLennon,” he captioned the snap. Sean’s response, meanwhile, challenged a long-running narrative surrounding John’s estate, though he did not reveal how much either brother received.

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Source: MEGA Julian Lennon challenged his father's estate before reaching a settlement in 1996.

Following John's murder in New York City in 1980, Julian, then 17, reportedly challenged his father's estate after being omitted from his will. The legal dispute eventually ended in a settlement in 1996, though its terms were never publicly disclosed. John welcomed Julian with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, in 1963. The couple divorced in 1968, and the musician went on to marry Yoko Ono the following year. They welcomed Sean in 1975.

Sean Ono Lennon Previously Shut Down Rumors of a Feud With Julian Lennon

Source: MEGA Sean Ono Lennon insisted he and Julian Lennon had always maintained a close relationship.