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John Lennon's Son Sean Sets the Record Straight on Inheritance Rumors Involving Brother Julian

Split photo of Sean Ono Lennon, John Lennon and Julian Lennon
Source: MEGA

Sean Ono Lennon set the record straight after claims about John Lennon's estate resurfaced.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 6:42 a.m. ET

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Sean Ono Lennon is setting the record straight about how his late father, John Lennon, divided his estate between him and his half-brother, Julian Lennon.

"Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dad. Our trusts were equal. Although his was slightly more, but negligibly so," Sean wrote on X, shutting down claims that he received the majority of the Beatles legend's fortune.

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Sean Ono Lennon Responded After Wesley Yang Compared the Brothers' Inheritances

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Image of Sean Ono Lennon marked his 51st birthday with a sweet photo alongside Julian Lennon.
Source: MEGA

Sean Ono Lennon marked his 51st birthday with a sweet photo alongside Julian Lennon.

The 51-year-old musician's response came after writer Wesley Yang suggested that Julian had been largely excluded from his father's estate and was forced to spend years fighting for his share.

“One guy abandoned by his famous Dad, the other embraced and closely attended to by the same Dad, whom he then saw murdered as a young child,” Wesley wrote.

“One guy inherited most of the estate, the other largely cut out and forced to engage in decades-long litigation in pursuit of a comparatively small share of it,” he continued.

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Image of Sean Ono Lennon credited Julian Lennon with inspiring his early interest in music.
Source: @SEANONOLENNON /X

Sean Ono Lennon credited Julian Lennon with inspiring his early interest in music.

Wesley’s comments came after Sean shared a sweet photo with Julian while celebrating his birthday.

“Had a great bday with my brother… @JulianLennon,” he captioned the snap.

Sean’s response, meanwhile, challenged a long-running narrative surrounding John’s estate, though he did not reveal how much either brother received.

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Image of Julian Lennon challenged his father's estate before reaching a settlement in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Julian Lennon challenged his father's estate before reaching a settlement in 1996.

Following John's murder in New York City in 1980, Julian, then 17, reportedly challenged his father's estate after being omitted from his will.

The legal dispute eventually ended in a settlement in 1996, though its terms were never publicly disclosed.

John welcomed Julian with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, in 1963.

The couple divorced in 1968, and the musician went on to marry Yoko Ono the following year. They welcomed Sean in 1975.

Sean Ono Lennon Previously Shut Down Rumors of a Feud With Julian Lennon

Image of Sean Ono Lennon insisted he and Julian Lennon had always maintained a close relationship.
Source: MEGA

Sean Ono Lennon insisted he and Julian Lennon had always maintained a close relationship.

Despite years of speculation about tension between the half-brothers, Sean previously insisted there was never a feud between them.

“Julian and I have always been close. He was my hero when I was young. He taught me to play guitar. He had a number one record when I was a tween, so he was literally one of the reasons I started playing [music],” Sean said in a 2025 interview.

He also admitted he was frustrated by the continued assumption that the brothers did not get along.

“And this idea that we were ever fighting is…it’s almost like the ‘Yoko broke up the Beatles’ thing,” he said, adding, “No matter how many times I say it’s not true, no matter how many photos people see of us laughing and hanging out, they always say, ‘Oh, you should hang out with your brother.’”

Sean added, “I’m like, ‘We do. I love him.’ It’s never been a problem. Ever."

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