John Lennon's Son Julian, 61, Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
Julian Lennon revealed his frightening health scare and how he had to undergo emergency surgery after doctors discovered a cancerous mole on his arm.
"Hi Folks, Well, here’s how this goes…Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for Good Morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, My lovely Dermatologist @drtessmauricio - Dr. Tess, was the one who caught & operated on My Mole/Skin Cancer, a few years ago, and literally saved My Life… Anyway, after having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr. Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had 2 locations on My Skin, Shoulder & Forearm, one of which was Melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!" he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, December 18.
He continued: "So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess, @timneavin - who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me, with large margins, in the hope that we have, at the end of the day - clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer…The operation was a success, but we have yet to have the results of the biopsy, which we may not receive before Christmas…First of all, I’m very thankful to Dr Tess and Dr. Tim, for being able to coordinate this surgery at such short notice, but for once again, hopefully Saving My Life…One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr. Tim has saved the day…"
Lennon, who is the eldest son of late Beatles legend John Lennon, said he's hoping for "good news," which would make the holiday season even better.
"But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor… It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day… so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr. and do what must be done… I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future…I wish you all happy holidaze and a healthy long life… Love to all," he concluded.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This is hardly the first time the musician has been open about his health woes.
In February, the 61-year-old revealed in a Facebook post that he had to get a mole on his head removed after a biopsy revealed it had turned cancerous.
"A couple of years ago, I had a bit of a cancer scare on my head," he said. "I have a birthmark here [on my head] that you don't really see, and there was a mole," he said on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "As my hair got a little thinner, I would use a comb, and it caught it one time, and it opened it up. And so I kind of kept picking at it when it became a scab, and I kept picking over the course of like, six months. And then I went to see this dermatologist for the first time in L.A."
Julian said his dermatologist was a bit "worried" about the scab, so she "cut it out and sent it off" to get checked out.
"I was at a pretty serious meeting with a whole bunch of people, and she called me up at the end of it and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry to tell you this, but it's cancerous, you know, we've got to cut it out. We've got to get it,'" he recalled.
"I just went completely numb at that point and freaked out, because I just thought, what does this mean in the bigger picture?" he continued. "I know a lot of friends that have passed from cancer of various kinds over the years. And so it really did freak me out."
Julian said he now goes for a "proper checkup" twice a year "on every front just to make sure I'm going to be around. Because I like living. I want to be around for a long time."