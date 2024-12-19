John Lennon's Son Julian, 61, Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer

Lennon, who is the eldest son of late Beatles legend John Lennon, said he's hoping for "good news," which would make the holiday season even better.

"But I just want to say, this is also a timely reminder to all, to please get yourself checked out by your doctor… It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day… so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your Dr. and do what must be done… I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future…I wish you all happy holidaze and a healthy long life… Love to all," he concluded.