or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > John McCain
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

John McCain's Wife Cindy, 71, Suffers 'Mild Stroke' in Italy, Travels Home to 'Recover With Family'

Photo of Cindy McCain.
Source: MEGA

Cindy McCain has to put her work in Italy on pause amid health woes.

Profile Image

Oct. 10 2025, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cindy McCain is back in the United States after suffering a "mild stroke" in Italy — where she works as head of the U.N. World Food Program.

The wife of late Sen. John McCain was flown home to Arizona to recover from the health scare and is eager to return to her job at the organization's headquarters in Rome once cleared by doctors.

The U.N. World Food Program revealed Cindy's medical woes in a press release on Thursday, October 9, confirming the 71-year-old had a stroke earlier this week but "is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of John McCain's wife, Cindy, suffered a 'mild stroke' this week.
Source: MEGA

John McCain's wife, Cindy, suffered a 'mild stroke' this week.

The U.N. World Food Program's news memo said Cindy is expected to be out of work for four to six weeks as she recovers.

In a statement included in the press release, Cindy declared, "I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received."

"My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care. I look forward to continuing my recuperation at home in Arizona with my family," the mom-of-four — who shares Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget with her late husband — expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of John McCain's wife, Cindy, is recovering at home in Arizona.
Source: MEGA

John McCain's wife, Cindy, is recovering at home in Arizona.

Cindy assured the public that the organization is in good hands as she has "full confidence" in the U.N. World Food Program's interim leadership team.

Staffers include Carl Skau, who is specifically filling in for Cindy's role amid her absence.

Cindy was first appointed as the U.N. World Food Program's executive director in May 2023 and has held the position ever since.

MORE ON:
John McCain

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cindy McCain Became a Widow After John's Death in 2018

Image of John McCain's wife, Cindy, became a widow in 2018 after the senator died.
Source: MEGA

John McCain's wife, Cindy, became a widow in 2018 after the senator died.

Cindy became a widow in 2018 after John devastatingly died at age 81 from a malignant brain tumor.

She continues to honor the Republican senator to this day, as she wished him a "happy heavenly" 89th birthday in August via social media. The sweet post included a photo of her visiting John's grave.

A few days prior, Cindy acknowledged the seventh anniversary of John's passing.

"Gone seven years. Yes you sure did it your way! I miss you and love you every day!" she penned alongside a photo of the longtime lovers.

Image of Cindy McCain shares four children with her late husband, John McCain.
Source: MEGA

Cindy McCain shares four children with her late husband, John McCain.

Cindy tied the knot with John in 1980 following the end of his first marriage to Carol — whom he married in 1965.

John became a dad after adopting Carol's sons, Doug and Andy, from a previous marriage. The exes later welcomed a daughter named Sidney.

While Cindy and John conceived their three eldest children biologically, they adopted Bridget from Bangladesh in 1991.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.