John McCain's Wife Cindy, 71, Suffers 'Mild Stroke' in Italy, Travels Home to 'Recover With Family'

Article continues below advertisement

Cindy McCain is back in the United States after suffering a "mild stroke" in Italy — where she works as head of the U.N. World Food Program. The wife of late Sen. John McCain was flown home to Arizona to recover from the health scare and is eager to return to her job at the organization's headquarters in Rome once cleared by doctors. The U.N. World Food Program revealed Cindy's medical woes in a press release on Thursday, October 9, confirming the 71-year-old had a stroke earlier this week but "is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John McCain's wife, Cindy, suffered a 'mild stroke' this week.

The U.N. World Food Program's news memo said Cindy is expected to be out of work for four to six weeks as she recovers. In a statement included in the press release, Cindy declared, "I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received." "My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care. I look forward to continuing my recuperation at home in Arizona with my family," the mom-of-four — who shares Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget with her late husband — expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John McCain's wife, Cindy, is recovering at home in Arizona.

Cindy assured the public that the organization is in good hands as she has "full confidence" in the U.N. World Food Program's interim leadership team. Staffers include Carl Skau, who is specifically filling in for Cindy's role amid her absence. Cindy was first appointed as the U.N. World Food Program's executive director in May 2023 and has held the position ever since.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cindy McCain Became a Widow After John's Death in 2018

Source: MEGA John McCain's wife, Cindy, became a widow in 2018 after the senator died.

Cindy became a widow in 2018 after John devastatingly died at age 81 from a malignant brain tumor. She continues to honor the Republican senator to this day, as she wished him a "happy heavenly" 89th birthday in August via social media. The sweet post included a photo of her visiting John's grave. A few days prior, Cindy acknowledged the seventh anniversary of John's passing. "Gone seven years. Yes you sure did it your way! I miss you and love you every day!" she penned alongside a photo of the longtime lovers.

Source: MEGA Cindy McCain shares four children with her late husband, John McCain.