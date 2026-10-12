'That Text Is Something': John Oliver Blasts Kimberly Guilfoyle Over 'Tacky' Donor Money Scandal

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John Oliver weighed in as Kimberly Guilfoyle faces mounting scrutiny following allegations that she asked a Republican donor to help foot the bill for a $100,000 American Express Bill. "A new scandal hit the Trump administration, and even by their standards, it's a pretty tacky one," the HBO host, 49, said as he unpacked the accusations during the Sunday, October 11, broadcast of Last Week Tonight.

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John Oliver Took Shots at Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: MEGA John Oliver labeled the controversy surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle 'pretty tacky.'

Text messages that Guilfoyle, 57, allegedly sent to donor Eric Deters were featured during the broadcast. "You could send it here. It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express that's all that will show," one message read. In a second message, she allegedly wrote, "Honey please I need this done for me today." "Okay, that first text is something. 'Honey, please send $100,000 to my credit card' and sweetie, don't go on the news to talk about it," Oliver said, offering a comedic take. "Pumpkin, please also send 100 grand to Sephora. I need a new vat of charcoal eyeliner. My style icon is a raccoon. [Prayer hands]."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Requested $100,000 From Trump Donor

Source: MEGA; The Bulwark Eric Deters claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle asked him to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill.

As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle made headlines on October 7 after the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report claiming she begged Deters to wire her $100,000 to pay an American Express bill. In exchange, she allegedly promised to be his "ride or die in the Trump world" and assist with personal tax and legal issues. Deters went public with their arrangement after claiming Guilfoyle failed to follow through on her promises. In addition to the $100,000 request, he claimed to have paid her more than $300,000 over the years.

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Eric Deters Allegedly Asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to Pass Along His Song to Kid Rock

Source: MEGA Eric Deters requested that Kimberly Guilfoyle connect him to Tucker Carlson.

During the segment, Oliver played an interview in which Deters detailed the favors he asked of Guilfoyle, including securing an interview with Tucker Carlson and passing along a song he wrote to Kid Rock. "Do you know how bad a song has to be for it to be not good enough for Kid Rock?" Oliver said as the audience erupted into laughter.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Faces Possible Firing

Source: MEGA; The Bulwark Donald Trump was reportedly 'extremely p----- off' about the scandal surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle.