Politics Marco Rubio Put on the Spot Over Explosive Kimberly Guilfoyle Claims as She Stands Right Next to Him Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was present when Marco Rubio was asked about her new scandal. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio flatly refused to comment on explosive new ethics-misconduct allegations against U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle as she stood next to him on Thursday, October 8. The encounter happened on an airport tarmac near Athens, Greece, where reporters pressed him for answers on a new Wall Street Journal exposé. The exposé alleged that shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing, Guilfoyle asked a prominent Trump donor to cover a $100,000 credit card bill. In exchange, she reportedly promised him access to administration officials.

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'I'm Not Playing This Game'

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio refused to comment on Kimberly Guilfoyle's scandal.

Rubio visibly bristled at the questioning as he was about to board his plane, telling reporters on the tarmac, "I'm not playing this game" and stating he had no intention of commenting on an investigation he hadn't fully reviewed. “You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel,” he said from the tarmac at an Athens airport, according to the Associated Press. “It’s not the gospel,” Rubio said. “It’s not the gospel for me. That’s not the way we do things.”

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio praised Kimberly Guilfoyle work as the ambassador of Greece.

In a formal press conference earlier in the trip alongside the Greek Foreign Minister, Rubio stated that a joint press conference was not the venue to address the rumors, but added, "Suffice it to say, our embassy is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.” Despite calls from top congressional Democrats to launch a formal investigation into her conduct, Rubio has not committed to taking any regulatory action against Guilfoyle.

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Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle denied the allegations against her.

“She left a paper trail. This strikes me as the Trump administration has so normalized finding ways to monetize the administration,” said The Verge editor Nilay Patel on Stephanie Ruhle’s Money, Power, Politics show Thursday morning. She has strongly denied all wrongdoing.

'The Wheels Are Off on the GOP'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. ended their engagement in 2024.