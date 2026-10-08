Marco Rubio Put on the Spot Over Explosive Kimberly Guilfoyle Claims as She Stands Right Next to Him
Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET
Secretary of State Marco Rubio flatly refused to comment on explosive new ethics-misconduct allegations against U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle as she stood next to him on Thursday, October 8.
The encounter happened on an airport tarmac near Athens, Greece, where reporters pressed him for answers on a new Wall Street Journal exposé.
The exposé alleged that shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing, Guilfoyle asked a prominent Trump donor to cover a $100,000 credit card bill. In exchange, she reportedly promised him access to administration officials.
'I'm Not Playing This Game'
Rubio visibly bristled at the questioning as he was about to board his plane, telling reporters on the tarmac, "I'm not playing this game" and stating he had no intention of commenting on an investigation he hadn't fully reviewed.
“You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel,” he said from the tarmac at an Athens airport, according to the Associated Press.
“It’s not the gospel,” Rubio said. “It’s not the gospel for me. That’s not the way we do things.”
In a formal press conference earlier in the trip alongside the Greek Foreign Minister, Rubio stated that a joint press conference was not the venue to address the rumors, but added, "Suffice it to say, our embassy is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.”
Despite calls from top congressional Democrats to launch a formal investigation into her conduct, Rubio has not committed to taking any regulatory action against Guilfoyle.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Caught in Fresh Ethics Controversy Over Lobbyist's Role in Foreign Meetings: Report
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Told Donor 'Honey, Please' as She Pushed $100,000 Wire Transfer to Amex Account: Report
- Donald Trump Nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece After Her Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted on Dinner Date With Another Woman
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“She left a paper trail. This strikes me as the Trump administration has so normalized finding ways to monetize the administration,” said The Verge editor Nilay Patel on Stephanie Ruhle’s Money, Power, Politics show Thursday morning.
She has strongly denied all wrongdoing.
'The Wheels Are Off on the GOP'
“The wheels are off on the GOP," said commentator Molly Jong-Fast, who noted that “we’re gonna see more of these stories come out” as the party’s popularity plummets as the midterms approach.
“This is an imperial presidency,” Jong-Fast quipped about the likely lack of fallout from Guilfoyle's latest scandal.
Lawmakers voiced concern over reports that Guilfoyle promoted the interests of a Greek construction and energy company (Aktor Group), allowed the firm's registered lobbyist to participate in official diplomatic meetings and allegedly made comments suggesting the U.S. could undermine Greece's democratic government.
Before her role in diplomacy and politics, Guilfoyle, who was engaged to President Donald Trump’s son Don Jr., faced scrutiny regarding her departure from Fox News, where a draft workplace complaint from a former assistant alleged sexually inappropriate behavior, public nudity and verbal harassment. Guilfoyle has historically denied or downplayed past workplace claims.