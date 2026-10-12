Politics Donald Trump and Marco Rubio Thinking of Firing Kimberly Guilfoyle Amid Her Numerous Scandals: Report Source: MEGA Following the latest explosive allegations, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are allegedly considering firing scandal-plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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According to an Associated Press report published Sunday, October 11, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering firing Kimberly Guilfoyle as U.S. Ambassador to Greece. The deliberations follow a wave of mounting allegations detailing improper and potentially illegal financial conduct before and during her diplomatic assignment in Athens. Reports from major outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, outline several core accusations against Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of the POTUS’ son, Donald Trump Jr.

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What Did Kimberly Guilfoyle Do?

Source: MEGA Guilfoyle is in big trouble as she is embroiled in several scandals.

She allegedly texted a prominent Trump donor, Eric Deters, requesting a $100,000 wire transfer to pay off a personal credit card bill and is also accused of offering access to the White House and arranging speaking engagements with senior administration officials in exchange for money and lavish personal gifts. Beyond the $100,000 credit card request, Eric claimed he paid Kimberly more than $300,000 over the years. In exchange, she allegedly promised to secure him face time with senior White House officials and help resolve a personal legal matter regarding an Ohio doctor who fled criminal charges. The mom-of-one denied the accusations, telling the administration that she never sent the text message regarding the $100,000 bailout.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS and Secretary of State are reportedly furious at Guilfoyle.

A senior U.S. official speaking anonymously stated that both Donald and Marco are "extremely p----- off" by the situation. Marco is reportedly particularly furious because he just visited Athens, where Kimberly greeted him warmly and attended his events while these allegations were swirling internally. When a reporter first asked about initial congressional scrutiny of Kimberly's ethics, Marco declined to address explicit claims but praised her overall performance. "Suffice it to say, our embassy here is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here,” he told the press.

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Another Scandal

Source: MEGA While Rubio initially defended Guilfoyle, he's now silent as he weighs firing her.

Marco was ridiculed for that comment, and by Thursday morning, as he prepared to board his plane to leave Athens, his public defense stopped. When pressed by journalists for a reaction, a visibly irritated Marco flatly refused to comment on the new allegations. Instead of defending her work again, Marco berated the press corps for pressing for immediate reactions to unverified leaks. "You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel. It's not the gospel... That's not the way we do things,” he balked. Beyond the immediate text-message scandal over the $100,000 credit card bailout, Kimberly has attracted grave ethical, professional, and financial controversies throughout her television career and her diplomatic post in Athens. Audio recordings reviewed by journalists revealed Kimberly boasting about accepting luxury travel paid for by prominent foreign business figures. This included flying on a private jet to the January 2026 World Economic Forum with Alexandros Exarchou, the CEO of Greece's prominent Aktor Group.

Source: MEGA The $100K scandal isn't Guilfoyle's only issue.