George W. Bush Appears at GOP Fundraiser That Snubs Trump-Backed Ken Paxton

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Former President George W. Bush served as a “special guest” at a major Republican fundraising event on Monday, September 21, which notably excluded President Donald Trump-backed Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton. The event, hosted by Texas Sen. John Cornyn in Dallas, benefited Maintain the Majority, a joint fundraising committee supporting GOP Senate candidates in key battleground states. However, Paxton — a staunch Trump ally who defeated Cornyn in a bitter and expensive primary earlier this year — was completely left off the invitation list. The gathering brought together old-guard establishment Republicans. Sen. Cornyn hosted, and former President Bush headlined the event to support nationwide candidates.

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Inside the Fundraiser

Source: MEGA The PAC raised funds for numerous Republican nominees, but not Ken Paxton.

The PAC raised funds for Republican nominees defending or trying to flip seats across six states, such as Michele Tafoya (Minnesota), Susan Collins (Maine), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Ashley Hinson (Iowa), Mike Rogers (Michigan), and candidates in Ohio and New Hampshire. Despite being the Republican nominee in the host state of Texas, Paxton was completely bypassed. The omission intensifies an ongoing feud between traditional Bush-aligned Republicans and the insurgent MAGA wing of the party. Paxton has multiple historical points of friction with the Bush family.

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Source: MEGA Ken Paxton is running against James Talarico.

Paxton defeated Bush’s nephew George P. Bush in the 2022 Republican primary for Texas attorney general. Paxton later ousted incumbent Sen. Cornyn in the spring 2026 primary to secure the GOP Senate nomination. The fundraising snub comes at a sensitive moment in the Texas Senate race. While establishment Republicans are withholding funds, Paxton is locked in a competitive general election against the increasingly popular Democratic State Rep. James Talarico.

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Will Donald Trump Fund Ken Paxton?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was warned he would need to help fund Ken Paxton due to his past controversies.

National Republican leaders previously warned Trump that if Paxton won the primary, Trump's political operation would need to heavily fund Paxton's general election campaign because of Paxton's extensive personal and political controversies. Talarico has significantly outspent Paxton on the airwaves. To close the gap, Trump's MAGA Inc. war chest (which holds over $415 million) has had to step in, including by headlining a dedicated fundraiser for Paxton in Houston. Despite Bush’s snub of Paxton, critics blasted the former president for fundraising for any Trump-aligned politicians. Progressive critics claim that by raising money for a generic Senate PAC like Maintain the Majority, Bush is directly helping elect candidates who will ultimately fall in line with Trump’s agenda. Critics claim that even if Bush personally dislikes Trump, supporting Republican majorities implicitly enables the wider MAGA movement.

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton has a history of friction with Ken Paxton.