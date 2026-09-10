Texas Senate Race Heats Up as James Talarico’s Pastor Caught Saying Some Churchgoers 'Wish' Trump Assassin Was 'More Successful'
Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
The Texas Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico has faced intense national and local attention regarding the role of religion in politics, including major controversies surrounding a pastor's remarks linked to Talarico's church.
Reports and social media posts circulated regarding a minister at Talarico's Austin-area church who allegedly made highly controversial statements suggesting some members wished the Butler, Penn., assassination attempt on Donald Trump "had been more successful.”
Reverend Babs Miller, the "minister to the parish" at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Austin, made the viral remark that leaked on video.
'Betrayal of the Gospel'
“We still have people in this church who wish that that young man had not just nicked his ear, but had been more successful,” Miller said.
Critics and political opponents immediately condemned the remarks, arguing they provided a dangerous theological justification for political violence. Texas leaders called the comments a "betrayal of the Gospel" of peace and warned against using the pulpit to spiritualize or condone violence against political figures.
The controversy has amplified a broader theme in the race, which observers describe as a contest between two sharply different interpretations of Christianity.
Paxton, a devout evangelical, campaigns heavily on traditional faith-based rights and pushback against liberal cultural forces.
Talarico, a seminary student with progressive viewpoints, centers his campaign on the biblical command to "love your neighbor," framing his policies around social tolerance and personal liberties.
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Ken Paxton's Troubled Past
Rather than staying purely defensive against theological attacks, Talarico's campaign has shifted the focus to Paxton's ethical and legal history, marked by a decade of high-profile controversies, criminal charges, and an unprecedented legislative trial.
In May 2023, the Republican-led Texas House voted 121–33 to impeach Paxton. This resulted in his temporary suspension from office. The 20 articles of impeachment alleged bribery, abuse of public office, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy.
The charges centered around his relationship with an Austin real estate developer and political donor, Nate Paul. Paxton was accused of abusing the Attorney General's office to shield Paul from a federal investigation. In exchange, Paul allegedly funded renovations on Paxton's home and helped employ a woman with whom Paxton was reportedly having an extramarital affair.
'Political Violence Is Unacceptable'
Paxton was also criticized for a lenient plea deal his office granted to a convicted child abuser.
Talarico recently released campaign ads featuring David Maxwell, a former top aide and whistleblower who reported Paxton to the FBI, keeping Paxton’s past impeachment and ongoing legal scrutiny at the center of the election conversation.
Following previous high-profile incidents involving the church, his campaign spokesperson pointed directly to Talarico's official positions on the matter: “Political violence is unacceptable in every form, and we must continue to call it out wherever it rears its ugly head."