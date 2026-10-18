John Oliver Roasts Kimberly Guilfoyle Over $100K Bill as He Claims Axed Ambassador to Greece Has an 'Outdoor Voice' and 'Cocaine Eyes'
Oct. 18 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
John Oliver found plenty to work with in the latest controversy surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle, from an alleged request to pay her six-figure credit card bill to the favors a donor says he sought.
The Last Week Tonight host examined a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Guilfoyle asked GOP donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill six days before she was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘Honey, Please’ Message
The report included messages in which Guilfoyle apparently pleaded with Deters for the money to clear the debt before her confirmation, writing, “Honey, please.”
“‘Honey, please send $100,000 to my credit card. And sweetie, don’t go on the news later to talk about it’,” Oliver joked.
Deters reportedly exposed his own attempted corruption because, he said, Guilfoyle had failed to deliver any favors. The former lawyer, radio host and former co-owner of the Snappy Tomato Pizza chain had wanted several.
Those reportedly included assistance with an IRS dispute and a malpractice case against a doctor, an appearance on conservative pundit Tucker Carlson’s show, a Fox News interview, and help getting an original song to Kid Rock.
“Do you know how bad a song has to be for it to be not good enough for Kid Rock?” Oliver quipped.
Questions Follow Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece
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- Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for 'Plastic Surgery' and 'Fake Persona': 'What a Fall From Class and Grace'
- Megyn Kelly Ripped Apart by John Oliver Over Her Jeffrey Epstein 'Pedophile Math'
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Oliver revived Guilfoyle’s famously loud 2020 Republican National Convention speech, saying she has an “outdoor voice” and “cocaine eyes.”
“She’s one step away from transforming into a flock of crows,” he joked, later likening her to “a Disney animatronic whose battery is running out.”
The comedian also pointed to reports that Guilfoyle brought a registered lobbyist into meetings with foreign officials.
“She hasn’t even been good at the easiest part of her job,” Oliver said. “She’s basically just doing PR for America overseas.”
Expert Calls for Time
“John Oliver did do a very clever segment on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s questionable behavior in her ambassador role,” said forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman.
“On the one hand, it’s hard not to feel sorry for Kim, having been shoved off to Greece after her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., chose to be with another woman,” she continued. “However, she is really being inappropriate as ambassador, in many ways.”