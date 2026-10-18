John Oliver Roasts Kimberly Guilfoyle Over $100K Bill as He Claims Axed Ambassador to Greece Has an 'Outdoor Voice' and 'Cocaine Eyes'

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John Oliver found plenty to work with in the latest controversy surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle, from an alleged request to pay her six-figure credit card bill to the favors a donor says he sought. The Last Week Tonight host examined a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Guilfoyle asked GOP donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill six days before she was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘Honey, Please’ Message

Source: MEGA On ‘Last Week Tonight’, John Oliver discussed a report alleging that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked Republican donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill.

The report included messages in which Guilfoyle apparently pleaded with Deters for the money to clear the debt before her confirmation, writing, “Honey, please.” “‘Honey, please send $100,000 to my credit card. And sweetie, don’t go on the news later to talk about it’,” Oliver joked.

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Source: MEGA The reported request came six days before Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed as the United States ambassador to Greece.

Deters reportedly exposed his own attempted corruption because, he said, Guilfoyle had failed to deliver any favors. The former lawyer, radio host and former co-owner of the Snappy Tomato Pizza chain had wanted several. Those reportedly included assistance with an IRS dispute and a malpractice case against a doctor, an appearance on conservative pundit Tucker Carlson’s show, a Fox News interview, and help getting an original song to Kid Rock. “Do you know how bad a song has to be for it to be not good enough for Kid Rock?” Oliver quipped.

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Questions Follow Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece

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Source: LASTWEEKTONIGHT/YOUTUBE Messages included in the report showed Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently asking Eric Deters for money and writing, “Honey, please.”

Oliver revived Guilfoyle’s famously loud 2020 Republican National Convention speech, saying she has an “outdoor voice” and “cocaine eyes.” “She’s one step away from transforming into a flock of crows,” he joked, later likening her to “a Disney animatronic whose battery is running out.” The comedian also pointed to reports that Guilfoyle brought a registered lobbyist into meetings with foreign officials. “She hasn’t even been good at the easiest part of her job,” Oliver said. “She’s basically just doing PR for America overseas.”

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Source: LASTWEEKTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Expert Calls for Time

Source: MEGA John Oliver also criticized reports that Kimberly Guilfoyle had brought a registered lobbyist to meetings with foreign officials.