or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > john oliver
OK LogoNEWS

John Oliver Roasts Kimberly Guilfoyle Over $100K Bill as He Claims Axed Ambassador to Greece Has an 'Outdoor Voice' and 'Cocaine Eyes'

Photo of John Oliver and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA

John Oliver mocked Kimberly Guilfoyle over a reported $100,000 donor request and her ambassadorial conduct.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

John Oliver found plenty to work with in the latest controversy surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle, from an alleged request to pay her six-figure credit card bill to the favors a donor says he sought.

The Last Week Tonight host examined a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Guilfoyle asked GOP donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill six days before she was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘Honey, Please’ Message

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of On ‘Last Week Tonight’, John Oliver discussed a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked Republican donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill.
Source: MEGA

On ‘Last Week Tonight’, John Oliver discussed a report alleging that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked Republican donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her American Express bill.

The report included messages in which Guilfoyle apparently pleaded with Deters for the money to clear the debt before her confirmation, writing, “Honey, please.”

“‘Honey, please send $100,000 to my credit card. And sweetie, don’t go on the news later to talk about it’,” Oliver joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The reported request came six days before Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed as the United States ambassador to Greece.
Source: MEGA

The reported request came six days before Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed as the United States ambassador to Greece.

Deters reportedly exposed his own attempted corruption because, he said, Guilfoyle had failed to deliver any favors. The former lawyer, radio host and former co-owner of the Snappy Tomato Pizza chain had wanted several.

Those reportedly included assistance with an IRS dispute and a malpractice case against a doctor, an appearance on conservative pundit Tucker Carlson’s show, a Fox News interview, and help getting an original song to Kid Rock.

“Do you know how bad a song has to be for it to be not good enough for Kid Rock?” Oliver quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions Follow Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece

MORE ON:
john oliver

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Messages included in the report showed Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently asking Eric Deters for money and writing, “Honey, please.”
Source: LASTWEEKTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Messages included in the report showed Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently asking Eric Deters for money and writing, “Honey, please.”

Oliver revived Guilfoyle’s famously loud 2020 Republican National Convention speech, saying she has an “outdoor voice” and “cocaine eyes.”

“She’s one step away from transforming into a flock of crows,” he joked, later likening her to “a Disney animatronic whose battery is running out.”

The comedian also pointed to reports that Guilfoyle brought a registered lobbyist into meetings with foreign officials.

“She hasn’t even been good at the easiest part of her job,” Oliver said. “She’s basically just doing PR for America overseas.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: LASTWEEKTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Expert Calls for Time

image of John Oliver also criticized reports that Kimberly Guilfoyle had brought a registered lobbyist to meetings with foreign officials.
Source: MEGA

John Oliver also criticized reports that Kimberly Guilfoyle had brought a registered lobbyist to meetings with foreign officials.

“John Oliver did do a very clever segment on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s questionable behavior in her ambassador role,” said forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman.

“On the one hand, it’s hard not to feel sorry for Kim, having been shoved off to Greece after her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., chose to be with another woman,” she continued. “However, she is really being inappropriate as ambassador, in many ways.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.