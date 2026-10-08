Politics Kimberly Guilfoyle Told Donor 'Honey, Please' as She Pushed $100,000 Wire Transfer to Amex Account: Report Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked donor Eric Deters to wire $100,000 directly to American Express to cover a personal credit card bill. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 8 2026, Updated 2:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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According to a new report, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle urged Republican donor Eric Deters to wire $100,000 directly to her American Express account to pay off a personal credit card bill. The encrypted Signal messages, which date back to July 2025 — just days before her Senate confirmation hearing — show her asking for the transaction to be handled discreetly. "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express," Guilfoyle allegedly wrote, followed by, "Honey, please, I need you to get this done for me today” and a prayer emoji.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Promised Political Support

Source: MEGA The donor said Kimberly Guilfoyle promised to remain his 'Trump ride or die' after he helped pay off her credit card balance.

Deters told The Wall Street Journal that Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., promised him, "I will be your Trump ride or die, forever and ever" if he cleared her credit card balance. Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate, had been communicating with Guilfoyle for months, seeking help with his own personal tax and legal troubles with the federal government. He reportedly discussed paying her up to $1 million if she successfully leveraged her political influence with the Trump administration on his behalf.

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Source: MEGA The Republican donor said he declined to send the $100,000 and claimed he had already paid Kimberly Guilfoyle roughly $300,000 for speaking engagements.

Deters ultimately declined to wire the $100,000, telling Guilfoyle that making the payment would cause major issues in his marriage. Deters noted that he had already paid Guilfoyle roughly $300,000 over several years for speaking engagements but "had not received one favor" in return. Guilfoyle's attorney, Jesse Binnall, disputed the authenticity of the Signal messages.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Faces Ethics Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing increased scrutiny over alleged financial and ethics-related exchanges as congressional Democrats call for a State Department review.

He said Guilfoyle had been legitimately paid to speak at events before her ambassadorial nomination and "was owed a balance for traveling to and supporting these patriotic events." Deters has denied owing her any such balance. The revelation comes amid intensifying scrutiny over Guilfoyle's conduct, with congressional Democrats recently calling for a State Department review regarding her promotion of a Greek construction company. She is also embroiled in an ethics scandal with a 39-year-old businessman and paid American lobbyist, according to another explosive Wall Street Journal report. Former ethics officials have noted that political nominees fall under federal bribery statutes, raising serious questions about the legality of the exchanges. Top Democrats sent an official letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding a swift review of her conduct.

Source: MEGA Scott Jennings and Mika Brzezinski addressed the allegations on their respective news shows.