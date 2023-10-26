John Stamos Doesn't Remember Filming 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' Because He Was So Drunk
John Stamos is coming clean about some of the most shameful moments in his life.
While on Howard Stern's show to promote his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the actor recalled how multiple alcohol-driven incidents in 2015 led him to rehab, where he finally got clean.
"I was just with Rita Wilson and Nia [Vardalos] in Greece and I realized, I forgot that the next day, they said, ‘Oh, you got to go to Toronto, you’re in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,'” the dad-of-one, 60, recalled. “I’m like, ‘What?’ I was hammered. I don’t remember being on that set.'"
Stamos also revealed that a day prior, he was arrested for DUI, and despite spending a few hours in jail, he "drank another bottle of wine" by himself when he was released and returned home.
"It was horrible," he declared of the arrest. "I could have killed somebody. It just makes me sick to my stomach, seeing myself in handcuffs."
The incidents were what sent his loved ones over the edge, and they decided he needed to get help.
"As soon as I came back from Toronto and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, my sisters were there and my agents, and everybody was like, 'OK. It’s time... '” the Hollywood hunk shared. "It wasn’t even an intervention, it was like, ‘We packed your bags, you’re going.' I said 'OK.'"
- John Stamos Insists He 'Didn't Want to Kill Myself' After 2015 DUI Arrest But Would Have Been Content Dying
- Kris Kristofferson's Bombshell Tell-All: Secrets About His Alcohol Addiction, Rumored Affairs & More, Source Claims
- John Mulaney Opens Up About Pre-Rehab Intervention: 'I Didn't Know You Weren't Allowed To Be Funny'
"I just knew it was time," he said of attending a facility in Utah for 30 days.
"That’s it. I’ve not had a drink since eight years ago," he added.
Stamos noted that alcoholism is "hereditary," disclosing that his parents were "functioning" alcoholics.
"It was the combination of divorce, and then my dad died and then it just kind of went down, and my mom died and I just hit rock bottom," he explained of what led to his drinking habits.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Full House alum discussed several other heartbreaking topics in his book, such as the death of Bob Saget and what prompted his divorce from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn, 50.
"It was very public, and that was very painful. I didn't write much about that, but it's hard. I was very much of the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn't, and that's humiliating," he confessed. "I don't blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took, and maybe they weren't wrong. She was doing great at that time, and I wasn't."
The pair married in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2005 — but the actor said they should have split sooner.
He went on to marry model Caitlin McHugh, 37, in 2018, and that same year, they welcomed son Billy.