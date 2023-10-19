John Stamos, 60, Praises Wife Caitlin McHugh, 38, for Keeping Him on a Sober 'Path' Years After DUI Arrest
John Stamos credited his sobriety to his wife of five years Caitlin McHugh.
In a recent interview to promote his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me, the Full House alum opened up about his substance abuse, which eventually led to a DUI in 2015.
When discussing what has allowed him to stay on track, the 60-year-old spoke about his family.
“They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it,” he said of the actress, 38, and their son William “Billy,” 5.
“You could get going for a little while. Then it's like, ‘I can drink again.’ So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me,” he added.
The actor confessed that he has been “pretty good” about staying sober, however he noted, “It's hard, but it's not because it's hard for a lot of people.”
“It's not that hard for me because it's still so fresh in my mind that all I have to do is look at that picture of me in handcuffs on that street,” he explained, referencing his June 2015 DUI arrest in Beverly Hills.
“I was sitting on a curb or whatever. It just makes me throw up right now just thinking [about it]... Never again,” Stamos admitted.
The father-of-one then gushed over his relationship with McHugh, whom he began dating in 2016.
Stamos said he knew he has to “straighten up” to get a woman of McHugh’s caliber, adding that he has “learned a lot from her.”
“Being older with someone younger, you go, all right, you know everything and they need to listen to me. But I'm always learning something from her,” he stated about his lover, whom is 23 years his junior.
Stamos continued to rave over the couple’s happy family-of-three.
“What I love about our household with Billy is there's always political conversations going on or charity events. When I grew up, my mom was really into charity and giving back and stuff, but Caitlin, she had a podcast called, How Can I Help? And tomorrow, she's going to Tijuana to help the kids. I just love that in our house and I love for Billy to see that,” he explained.
“The other day I was listening to some political book or something. I was like, ‘I never used to care about this.’ And she said, ‘That's because of me.’ But she brightens up the house. And it's not just political talk, it's being a good human talk,” Stamos recalled.
The Born to Ride alum also noted how he knew McHugh was going to “be a good mother.”
“This is a lot for me to say. She is as good as my mother was. I mean, when I watch her, the patience, the kindness she has for him, it's so beautiful. And I really try not to let it slip by too fast,” the heartthrob said.
