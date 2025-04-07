'Gross' John Stamos Bashed for Making Surprise Mar-a-Lago Appearance
John Stamos is getting heat after spending the weekend at Donald Trump’s famed Mar-a-Lago resort.
In early April, X account @PatriotTakes shared a pic of Stamos giving a speech at Mar-a-Lago, where he emceed the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, a charity event raising money for Nursing and Health Occupations. However, the event had nothing to do with Trump.
Sherry Sammons, a woman who attended the event, shared on Instagram that it was a “fabulous night at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope gala, watching 11 dancers compete for the People’s Choice award. John Stamos was a great choice as emcee. Such a fun night.”
“Several of the pros from Dancing With the Stars were there,” she continued. “Melissa Butterworth you were a great judge along with Artem [Chigvintsev] and Karina [Smirnoff]. A night to raise money for The Academy For Nursing and Health Occupations."
Prior to his appearance, Stamos posted about the gala, encouraging people to donate money. While Stamos has not been one to make political statements, many took his appearance at Trump’s famed property to mean he might be a fan of Trump.
Many critics flocked to Instagram to call Stamos out for the appearance.
“Gross,” trans activist/actress Plastic Martryr wrote. "Adding him to my ‘avoid list.’”
Many also referred to him as his famous Full House character Uncle Jesse, asking “why” he would be there in the first place.
While many seemed shocked by the move — with one person even noting Stamos’ career was “nice while it lasted” — some were not as thrown off.
“I don’t know why people keep being surprised when rich white men do rich white men s--- like this,” one person noted. “Maybe there’s exceptions to the rules, but they are very few.”
While many bashed Stamos, one user on X gave him the benefit of the doubt — for now. “If you see his Instagram post, he's supporting future nurses,” they stated. “His post makes zero reference to MAL, seemingly purposefully. I'll give him a pass until it comes out that it's a fake charity or something.”
Aside from his appearance at Mar-a-Lago, Stamos made headlines in November 2024 for supporting his Full House costar Dave Coulier’s cancer battle by donning a bald cap.
When he received backlash for the move, Stamos fired back. “I flew across the country to be with my brother. I still don’t know 100 percent what they [the trolls] should be doing. Instead of making silly little videos or comments, they should call the doctor, make an appointment, and get checked up That’s the whole point of this, you know. It’s been Dave’s message," he said.
Stamos added he doesn’t “look at stuff” often, but people who bashed him for supporting his friend “really hurt” him.
“I’m sad that they don’t have anything better to do,” he added. “I’m embarrassed for people wasting time on this when all I was doing was cheering up a friend.”