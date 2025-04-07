'Gross' John Stamos Bashed for Making Surprise Mar-a-Lago Appearance

In early April, X account @PatriotTakes shared a pic of Stamos giving a speech at Mar-a-Lago, where he emceed the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, a charity event raising money for Nursing and Health Occupations. However, the event had nothing to do with Trump.

Sherry Sammons, a woman who attended the event, shared on Instagram that it was a “fabulous night at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope gala, watching 11 dancers compete for the People’s Choice award. John Stamos was a great choice as emcee. Such a fun night.”

“Several of the pros from Dancing With the Stars were there,” she continued. “Melissa Butterworth you were a great judge along with Artem [Chigvintsev] and Karina [Smirnoff]. A night to raise money for The Academy For Nursing and Health Occupations."