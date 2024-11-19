or
John Stamos Wears Bald Cap in 'Solidarity' After 'Full House' Star Dave Coulier's Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Proud to Stand With You'

john stamos bald cap full house costar cancer battle
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos wore a bald cap in support of his 'Full House' costar Dave Coulier’s cancer battle.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 7:24 a.m. ET

John Stamos is showing unwavering support for his longtime friend and Full House costar Dave Coulier as he battles cancer.

On Monday, November 18, Stamos shared a heartfelt carousel of photos on Instagram, highlighting his efforts to uplift Coulier during this challenging time.

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” Stamos, 61, captioned the photos.

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram
“You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity — it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you,” Stamos, who sported a bald cap, stated, calling Melissa Bring, Coulier’s wife, his costar's “true lifeline.”

john stamos bald cap full house costar cancer battle
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos and Melissa Bring, Dave Coulier's wife, showed their support for the actor as he battles cancer.

In one touching image, Stamos was seen shaving Coulier’s head while they shared a laugh. The final photo featured Bring as she and Stamos planted kisses on the Out of Control alum’s freshly barbered head.

This isn’t the first time the Alice in Wonderland alum has shown his love for Coulier since learning the heartbreaking news.

As OK! previously reported, Coulier, who disclosed in a November 13 interview that he was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in October, told his Full House family about his health through a text message.

“I can’t wait for him to visit. November 15, I get a chemo treatment. November 16, John’s going to be here,” Coulier shared, referring to Stamos being by his side.

john stamos bald cap full house costar cancer battle
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos assisted in shaving his costar's head.

John Stamos

“He goes, ‘If you want to just sleep, I'll just sit by you or if you want to listen to music or just talk, whatever.’ And I'm just like, ‘Wow. That's like a brother. That's just truly a brother,’” Coulier continued.

Prior to the recent post, Stamos shared a nostalgic set of photos on Instagram, featuring throwback moments with Coulier from years past.

“My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier, and I’ll be by your side through it all,” Stamos wrote.

john stamos bald cap full house costar cancer battle
Source: @millionairetv/Instagram

Dave Coulier was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

Stamos is best known for playing Uncle Jesse, while Coulier portrayed Joey Gladstone on Full House. The two made several appearances on the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

Stamos isn't the only Full House cast member who has rallied around Coulier.

Coulier shared how grateful he is to have such close costars, giving a shout-out to Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger and series creator Jeff Franklin.

john stamos bald cap full house costar cancer battle
Source: MEGA

The 'Full House' cast learned of Dave Coulier's diagnosis through a text message.

“It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with [wife Melissa], but what can we do?’” Coulier recalled. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable.”

People interviewed Coulier.

