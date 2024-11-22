John Stamos Calls Out 'Embarrassing' Haters After Wearing Bald Cap Alongside Cancer-Stricken Pal Dave Coulier: 'I'm So Shocked'
John Stamos stood up to critics after facing backlash for wearing a bald cap to support his Full House costar and close friend Dave Coulier.
“I’m so shocked,” Stamos said to a reporter in California. “First, I’ll say I’m just embarrassed, and they’re embarrassing. But when I started seeing this blowback, I was like, ‘What?’”
On Monday, November 18, Stamos shared photos of him wearing a bald cap while spending time with Coulier, who recently revealed his stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.
“I flew across the country to be with my brother,” he said in the interview.
Despite his heartfelt gesture, Stamos wasn't expecting the harsh criticisms that came after.
“I still don’t know 100 percent what they should be doing,” he said of the trolls. “Instead of making silly little videos or comments, they should call the doctor, make an appointment, and get checked up. That’s the whole point of this, you know. It’s been Dave’s message."
He admitted that the negativity weighed on him.
“I don’t look at stuff most of the time — I don’t. But this one really hurt me. I’m sad that they don’t have anything better to do. I’m embarrassed for people wasting time on this when all I was doing was cheering up a friend,” the Captive alum said.
Adding to the emotional load of the visit, Stamos revealed he was grieving a personal loss at the time.
“As I’m on the plane, I get a text. My best friend, since I’m 11 years old, has died of a heart attack,” he shared. “But I’m not gonna show that to Dave. I told him, but I said, ‘That’s done,’ and I cried privately and whatever.”
Still, Stamos focused on uplifting the comedian during their time together.
“But we laughed so freaking hard, and he wanted me to come shave his head. I knew it before, so I brought a bald cap from the studio. I’ve got to work next week, and I’m on a new show, so I can’t cut my hair,” he explained.
Reflecting on the experience, Stamos said: “It was incredible! We cried, we laughed, we cried. We watched old movies, and we told stories. I brought videos, and it was beautiful.”
As OK! previously reported, Coulier disclosed his health battle in a November 13 interview, revealing that he informed his Full House family of the diagnosis via group text message.
Stamos immediately cleared his schedule to be by his side days later.
“I can’t wait for him to visit,” Coulier shared in an earlier interview. “November 15, I get a chemo treatment. November 16, John’s going to be here. He goes, ‘If you want to just sleep, I’ll just sit by you or if you want to listen to music or just talk, whatever.’ And I’m just like, ‘Wow. That’s like a brother. That’s just truly a brother.’”
Stamos, widely recognized for his role as Uncle Jesse, and Coulier, who portrayed Joey Gladstone, became fan-favorites on Full House. The duo also reunited for several appearances on the Netflix reboot Fuller House.
TMZ interviewed Stamos.