Why Jerry O'Connell Won't Comment on Wife Rebecca Romijn Being Torn Apart in John Stamos' Memoir

O'Connell guest starred on the Monday, November 13, broadcast of CBS' The Talk — and while he wouldn't go into detail about the Full House star's remarks, he did provide an explanation as to why he has chosen to stay out of it.

"My wife's ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner. And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that?'" O'Connell admitted, however, he knows it would only "be bringing the attention to a situation that I don't want to feed into."