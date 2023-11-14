Why Jerry O'Connell Won't Comment on Wife Rebecca Romijn Being Torn Apart in John Stamos' Memoir
Jerry O'Connell is pleading the fifth on this one.
The Stand by Me actor has opted not to involve himself in recent buzz after his wife, Rebecca Romijn, was ripped apart by her ex-husband, John Stamos, in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24.
O'Connell guest starred on the Monday, November 13, broadcast of CBS' The Talk — and while he wouldn't go into detail about the Full House star's remarks, he did provide an explanation as to why he has chosen to stay out of it.
"My wife's ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner. And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that?'" O'Connell admitted, however, he knows it would only "be bringing the attention to a situation that I don't want to feed into."
O'Connell — who shares his 13-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, with Romijn — noted: "There's children involved, teenage children who read everything on the internet; so you don't want to feed that fire."
The talk show's audience applauded in approval of O'Connell's stance on the situation, as it seems to be a mature reaction to his wife being compared to "the devil" in Stamos' tell-all transcript.
"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," Stamos penned of Romijn regarding his feelings at the time of his split nearly 20 years ago. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."
O'Connell tied the knot with Romijn in 2007, two years after her divorce from Stamos was finalized.
The Femme Fatale actress married the Big Shot star in 1998, though they never welcomed any kids together.
While he has for the most part stayed mum on the memoir drama, O'Connell did briefly touch upon the shocking revelations made by Stamos when he appeared on Access Hollywood just one day before the book was released to the public last month, as OK! previously reported.
The Kangaroo Jack star confessed he and Romijn didn't receive "any warning" from Stamos regarding what he would write about his nearly six-year marriage to The Punisher actress.
"We find out just like anyone else," O'Connell told co-hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover of him and his wife.
When asked if Stamos' revelations came as a "shocker" to O'Connell, the dad-of-two stated: "It’s not really my place to say, Kit. I would rather my wife talk about that."
"My wife and I are getting along so well today," O'Connell joked.
Lopez — who's been married to Courtney Laine Mazza since 2012 — understood where he was coming from, as he called the Sliders actor a "smart man" for choosing not to respond.