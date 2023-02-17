John Travolta Vows To Never Date Again After Wife Kelly Preston's 2020 Death: 'He Still Considers Himself Married'

"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider disclosed to Radar. "It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."

The source explained that Travolta, 68, can't even fathom the idea of "ever falling in love again" since "he says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory."

"He talks about Kelly constantly," added the source. "Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on."