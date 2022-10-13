John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston On What Would Be Her 60th Birthday: 'We Love You And Miss You Kelly'

Marking milestones!

Grease icon John Travolta took to social media this week with an emotional post honoring his late wife of nearly 30 years, actress Kelly Preston, on what would be her 60th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!” the Saturday Night Fever alum wrote on Thursday, October 13, alongside an adorable throwback snap depicting the couple posing on a red carpet. “We love you and miss you Kelly.”