John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston On What Would Be Her 60th Birthday: 'We Love You And Miss You Kelly'
Marking milestones!
Grease icon John Travolta took to social media this week with an emotional post honoring his late wife of nearly 30 years, actress Kelly Preston, on what would be her 60th birthday.
“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!” the Saturday Night Fever alum wrote on Thursday, October 13, alongside an adorable throwback snap depicting the couple posing on a red carpet. “We love you and miss you Kelly.”
Prior to losing his wife to breast cancer in July 2020, Travolta, 68, and Preston, who was 57 at the time of her death, were married for 28 years. They share three children together, Ella, 22, Ben 11, and Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16.
JOHN TRAVOLTA 'DOING EVERYTHING HE CAN TO HONOR' LATE WIFE KELLY PRESTON WHILE 'TAKING IMPORTANT STEPS TOWARD MOVING ON': SOURCE
"I learned that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal," Travolta explained of his wife’s passing during a March 2021 interview. "Grief is personal and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It's different than someone else's journey."
As such, the star cited space as the most crucial thing one can offer others as they mourn a loved one.
"The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own,” Travolta explained.
Alongside respecting how grief differs from person to person, the star also seemingly garnered encouragement from his daughter when it came to socializing again following his heartbreaking loss.
ELLA TRAVOLTA ENCOURAGES DAD JOHN TRAVOLTA TO ‘START LIVING LIFE IN FULL AGAIN’ FOLLOWING KELLY PRESTON’S DEATH, CLAIMS INSIDER
“John spent a lot of time during the pandemic just rattling around his Florida compound, and Ella wants him to be closer to his Hollywood buddies,” an insider told OK! In July 2021, adding that “she’s urging him to get out of his shell and socialize.”
“What Ella wants most is for him not to be alone with his pain anymore,” the source continued. “She wants him to start living life in full again.”