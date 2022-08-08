'Your Impact Was Incredible': John Travolta's Beautiful Tribute To Late 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John

Other celebrities poured their hearts out about the passing of the beloved Xanadu star, with Andy Cohen writing on Instagram alongside a video of Newton-John showcasing her amazing vocals, "Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton John. Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music."

Star Trek actor George Takei paid tribute on Twitter writing, "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."