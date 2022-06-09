Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Former Hollywood Penthouse On Sale For $1.7 Million — Tour The Stunning Apartment In The Sky: Photos

According to People, the apartment is one of five units the Pirates of the Caribbean actor owned in the same tower. Depp made the purchases one at a time between 2007 and 2008.

The five apartments are being listed a week after they took center stage in the ex-duo's dramatic defamation trial where the Dark Shadows actor was awarded $10.35 in damages while his ex-wife was given a mere $2 million after the jury found a statement previously made by one of Depp's lawyers was defamatory against her.