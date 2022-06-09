Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard: Inside Camille Vasquez's Grueling Defamation Trial Prep

Despite being in the spotlight, the powerhouse lawyer made it clear that she and Ben Chew were not the only members of the team, noting she worked alongside "the most amazing group of young lawyers" who all came from "different political backgrounds," praising their individual experience and strategic elements they brought to the case.

"After court, we would go back to the hotel where we lived and was our little nest, if you will, for months," Vasquez told People in an interview published on Thursday, June 9. "We would change. We would have food served. Then we had two war rooms where we would be until sometimes 5:00 in the morning the next day. It was very intense."