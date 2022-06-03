Speaking Out: Alleged Juror In Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial Gives Insight Into Verdict

"But from the very beginning, when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me, and it made me extremely uncomfortable - to the extent where I would no longer look over at her, when she was giving her answers," the juror noted. "I would just listen intently, and everything she was saying came off like bulls***," the person noted of Heard.

When asked about how they felt about Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, basically accusing the juror of not following the rules, the person said, "I'm trying to view this from a place of empathy and understanding. I'm not sure if you guys noticed how much Amber Heard was gaslighting Johny Depp. She could never admit she was wrong."