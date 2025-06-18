Amber Heard's Ex-Girlfriend Claims It's 'Clear' Actress Was in a 'Very Violent Relationship' With Johnny Depp: 'I Believe All of It'

Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend continues to stand by her side more than three years after their split.

Bianca Butti — who dated Heard from around 2020 until their breakup was confirmed in December 2021 — voiced her support for the Aquaman actress in a new book by Kelly Loudenberg and Makiko Wholey titled Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine.

The explosive tome revisits Depp and Heard's tumultuous romance and the headline-making legal drama that followed, featuring never-before-told stories from the exes' inner circles.