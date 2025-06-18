Amber Heard's Ex-Girlfriend Claims It's 'Clear' Actress Was in a 'Very Violent Relationship' With Johnny Depp: 'I Believe All of It'
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend continues to stand by her side more than three years after their split.
Bianca Butti — who dated Heard from around 2020 until their breakup was confirmed in December 2021 — voiced her support for the Aquaman actress in a new book by Kelly Loudenberg and Makiko Wholey titled Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine.
The explosive tome revisits Depp and Heard's tumultuous romance and the headline-making legal drama that followed, featuring never-before-told stories from the exes' inner circles.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's 'Violent' Relationship Resurfaces
While Heard and Butti called it quits on their relationship before Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife took place in 2022, the cinematographer remained friends with the Never Back Down star.
Recalling what it was like to watch Heard speak on the stand in a Virginia courtroom more than three years ago, Butti admitted: "It almost sounded like someone else was talking."
"By the time you tell it a million times you remove yourself from emotional content. … I believe all of it. Especially as someone who was her intimate partner. If I made a sudden move during an argument, she would recoil. It was clear to me that she was in a very violent relationship," Butti alleged of Heard and Depp — who met as costars of the 2011 film The Rum Diaries before tying the knot in February 2015.
Heard ultimately filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in May 2016, alleging domestic violence — which Depp denied.
Depp had sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about surviving domestic violence. While she didn't name-drop the individual in her article, Depp won his defamation case and the two reached a settlement.
According to Butti, Heard and Depp had a "dynamic [that] didn’t allow them to express themselves in a proper way."
Johnny Depp Accused of Doing 'a Lot of Drugs'
"She was trying to stand her own ground and he just wasn’t having it. He was blacked out and drinking, a lot of drug doing, alcohol, and that is always a recipe for disaster," Butti claimed.
Butti was also a part of Heard's life during a 2020 libel trial against the U.K. tabloid The Sun, a publication Depp sued after an article referred to him as a "wife beater."
Heard testified in the case, which resulted in a judge ruling against Depp.
Amber Heard's Ex-Girlfriend Continues to Support Actress
When asked what Heard's reaction was while watching the U.K. trial verdict from Los Angeles, Butti explained: "She had nowhere to put everything. She didn’t know how to cry. She didn’t know how to freak out. She didn’t know how to break down. She just knew how to keep going. She was completely detached. … She was shut down."
Bucci previously showed support for her ex-girlfriend after a judge ruled in Depp's favor during his 2022 defamation case against Heard.
"My support goes out to Amber Heard and all survivors of sexual, physical, psychological abuse. What is happening in the media, social and other, is just awful and inappropriate," she said in an Instagram post at the time. "Amber is someone I am grateful to call a friend and no one who stands up to speak the truth should be treated like this. My heart goes out to her durning these difficult times. No matter what happens."