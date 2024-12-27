“I wrote he was a detective, and he would solve crimes based on your urine sample," Smoove said, describing the sketch on an episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast with Kelly Ripa. "So he would taste your urine sample and say, ‘Oh, no. This man, this man didn’t do this murder, but he did a lot of other s---.'"

"I wrote that for Johnny Knoxville when he was gonna be the host. You know Johnny Knoxville? He’ll do crazy, crazy s---," the comedian continued. "Everybody’d just wait for JB to pitch the craziest things in the world. And I would really play to the audience of these writers in the room."

Smoove also expressed his desire to revisit his failed pitches through a "musical monologue" if he ever hosts SNL.