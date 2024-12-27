Johnny Knoxville Almost Drank Pee as a 'Urine Detective' in Scrapped 'SNL' Sketch, JB Smoove Reveals: 'He'll Do Crazy S---'
Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove, a former writer on Saturday Night Live, shared some of his failed sketch ideas, including one where Johnny Knoxville would have had to drink urine.
“I wrote he was a detective, and he would solve crimes based on your urine sample," Smoove said, describing the sketch on an episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast with Kelly Ripa. "So he would taste your urine sample and say, ‘Oh, no. This man, this man didn’t do this murder, but he did a lot of other s---.'"
"I wrote that for Johnny Knoxville when he was gonna be the host. You know Johnny Knoxville? He’ll do crazy, crazy s---," the comedian continued. "Everybody’d just wait for JB to pitch the craziest things in the world. And I would really play to the audience of these writers in the room."
Smoove also expressed his desire to revisit his failed pitches through a "musical monologue" if he ever hosts SNL.
Smoove was a writer on SNL from 2003 to 2006 after losing out on a role in the cast.
"I did make it to the final three," the actor told Ripa. "It was myself, Finesse Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson. We were the last three. We did our NBC test, everything."
Mitchell and Thompson were both cast, but the former left SNL after three seasons, while Thompson is still on the show as the longest-running cast member, appearing on the sketch comedy show for 22 seasons.
Smooth starred in several hit TV shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Everybody Hates Chris, 'Til Death, The Millers and the Harley Quinn Animated Series. He also appeared in Tom Holland's Spider-Man film trilogy.
For his part, Knoxville has calmed down in recent years.
"After the last concussion on J------ Forever, which really gave me problems for six months, I can imagine how it scared my kids," the Dukes of Hazard actor revealed of his stunts on the "Inside of You" podcast.
The 53-year-old thrill-seeker said that after he got a "traumatic brain injury with a concussion, brain hemorrhage and I broke my wrist and ribs," he told his kids: "'Look, Dad’s not gonna do that anymore.'"
For now, Knoxville is enjoying some quality time with his kiddos — away from the limelight.
"Being at home with my kids and dog and hanging out with my girlfriend. And, like, when my daughter asks me to go in the backyard and hit volleyball with her, when my son asks me, 'Will you throw with me, Dad?'" he shared of what his routine is like now.
"That's another thing about me. I'm becoming so sensitive. I've cried, like, three times on 'Pretty Sure I Can Fly,'" he said, referring to his podcast with Elna Baker.