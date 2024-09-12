Daredevil Johnny Knoxville's Latest 'Traumatic Brain Injury' Scared His Kids: 'Dad's Not Gonna Do That Anymore'
The infamous daredevil Johnny Knoxville, 53, has a new lease on life, especially as he parents his three kids.
"After the last concussion on Jacka-- Forever, which really gave me problems for six months, I can imagine how it scared my kids," Knoxville disclosed on the 333rd episode of Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, which was released on Tuesday, September 10.
Knoxville explained that "it was a traumatic brain injury with a concussion, brain hemorrhage, and I broke my wrist and ribs."
The thrill-seeking actor, who was rammed by a bull during the making of Jacka-- Forever, the fourth and final installment of the franchise, which was released in 2022, reassured his kids about his safety by saying, "'Look, Dad's not gonna do that anymore.'"
The father-of-three kept his thoughts about his near-fatal stunts to himself because he didn't want his children to "put that in their head."
When Rosenbaum, 52, asked him what made him happy, Knoxville got a little emotional.
"Being at home with my kids and dog and hanging out with my girlfriend. And, like, when my daughter asks me to go in the backyard and hit volleyball with her, when my son asks me, 'Will you throw with me, Dad?" he shared.
Knoxville continued, "That's another thing about me. I'm becoming so sensitive. I've cried, like, three times on Pretty Sure I Can Fly," his new podcast with Elna Baker.
"It's like s---, man," he explained, referring to the nature of stunt work, "if you take if you keep taking chances, you only have so many chances you can take."
The daredevil ringleader of Jacka--- mentioned to the Hit and Run actor that commitment is important in his line of work as walking "into a stunt being frightened of death" is "really gonna be bad."
- 11 Celebrities Who Turned Down Hosting 'Saturday Night Live': Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom and More
- Bam Margera Trashes His Former MTV Costars, Asks Johnny Knoxville to Fight in New Diss Track: 'F--- 'Em All'
- Johnny Knoxville Hilariously Trolls President Barack Obama's End Of Year Movie List: 'What, No Jackass Forever'
Elsewhere in the podcast, Rosenbaum also asked him how many more head traumas he suffered in the last decade.
"I don't f---ing know. I'd say between 50 and, you know, 100?" he responded.
In addition to that bull accident, former costar Bam Margera revealed that Knoxville's health was on the line in an another instant.
"It's the second day of filming Jacka-- already and Steve-O and Knoxville were hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment," Margera, who had been axed from the 2022 film, explained to The Independent.
Knoxville acquired many more injuries during the course of the franchise, including a torn tendon, herniated disc, broken bones and an orbital blowout fracture, and because of that, Knoxville's doctor wanted him to take a break from his job.
"Then the neurologist was like, 'You can't have another concussion,'" he explained to Fortune Well in a 2023 interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think I got a little addicted to it, to the point where, you know, I scrambled my brains,” he said, referring to loving being an adrenaline junkie. "I can do little stunts where if I, you know, break a hand or an ankle or whatever, no one cares about that. I just can’t — no more concussions for me."