Jobless Matt Gaetz Bashes 'Out of Touch' 'Saturday Night Live' Comedians for Calling Him an 'Uber Driver' During Opening Monologue
Matt Gaetz was not a fan of Martin Short's Saturday Night Live monologue.
After watching the famous sketch show on Saturday, December 21, the former congress member, 42, took to social media to diss the comedians for joking about him being an “Uber driver” after recently becoming unemployed.
“SNL just called me an Uber driver? As an insult? It is a job held by HONEST & HARD WORKING people. Imagine being so out-of-touch that you insult Uber drivers just to take a swipe at me. Sad!” Gaetz said.
In response to his message, many of his followers agreed with the sentiment.
“I respect Uber drivers more than I respect SNL comedians. It's not an easy job!” one person penned, to which Gaetz added, “Same.”
“Some Uber drivers make a decent amount of money,” another user said, and Gaetz replied, “Working people are proud people.”
Other people expressed a similar distaste for the TV show.
“SNL hasn't been funny since the late 80s. Does anyone watch it anymore? I forget it's still on until I see posts about it,” someone wrote, as another stated, “I drove Uber EATS for a little while. Helped me and my family stay afloat at the time. SNL is completely tone-deaf these days.”
The line that had Gaetz’s panties in a twist came during the Only Murders in the Building star’s opening monologue.
“We must move this monologue along because I have ten sketches to get to where I play an elf,” Short quipped. “Also, I left my Uber driver waiting, and you know how testy Matt Gaetz can get!”
As OK! previously reported, SNL was likely poking fun at Gaetz for leaving his seat in the House after being chosen as Donald Trump’s Attorney General before withdrawing shortly after due to intense backlash.
On November 21, Gaetz made a statement explaining his decision to back away from the position, which many believe was due to scrutiny over a federal s-- trafficking investigation against him.
“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he began.
The Fox News star added: "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."
After his announcement, Trump took to Truth Social to share a message about Gaetz’s choice.
"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," the 78-year-old said. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"