Johnny Wactor's Killer Remains at Large as LAPD Seeks Public's Help

Just a few day after General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was killed, the LAPD is asking the public for any tips to find out who shot the star in Los Angeles on May 25.

The LAPD said based on witness statements, the 37-year-old soap opera alum ended his shift as a bartender at a local bar and was walking to his car when “he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor’s vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter.”