OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > General Hospital
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Johnny Wactor's Killer Remains at Large as LAPD Seeks Public's Help

johnny wactor killer loose
Source: mega
By:

May 28 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Just a few day after General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was killed, the LAPD is asking the public for any tips to find out who shot the star in Los Angeles on May 25.

The LAPD said based on witness statements, the 37-year-old soap opera alum ended his shift as a bartender at a local bar and was walking to his car when “he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor’s vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter.”

Article continues below advertisement
johnny wactor killer loose
Source: @johnnywactor/Instagram

Many people said the star shouldn't have died this early in life.

“Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals,” police said in a statement on Tuesday, May 28. “The three suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. The suspects fled northbound on Hope St. Central Bureau Homicide is investigating this case and is requesting the public’s help.”

Article continues below advertisement
johnny wactor killer loose
Source: mega

The star was shot to death on May 25.

Article continues below advertisement

The LAPD has not confirmed the witness' identity.

As OK! previously reported, Wactor's family said he was with a female co-worker, whom he protected, just before he was shot.

"We're Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Johnny's younger brother Grant Wactor explained, noting: "He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'"

Article continues below advertisement
johnny wactor killer loose
Source: mega

The late actor was known for his role in 'General Hospital.'

MORE ON:
General Hospital
Article continues below advertisement

"Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him," Grant revealed of his brother's final moments.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny wactor killer loose
Source: @johnnywactor/Instagram

The actor's death was confirmed on May 26.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Johnny's death was later confirmed by his agent David Shaul on Sunday, May 26.

“Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement, obtained by Variety. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.