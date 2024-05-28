'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor 'Put His Coworker Behind Him' to Protect Her While Actor Was Fatally Shot, Brother Reveals
General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was the kind of person to take a bullet for anyone — and, unfortunately, that's how he passed.
Wactor, who was best known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin in the ABC soap opera, died at age 37 on Saturday, May 25, after he protected his coworker from armed car thieves in downtown Los Angeles.
The Siberia actor had just finished a bartending shift and was escorting one of his female coworkers outside when there were men surrounding his car, Johnny's younger brother, Grant Wactor, informed a news publication on Monday, May 27.
"We're Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Grant explained, noting: "He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'"
His presence in front of the apparent thieves quickly caused the situation to take a turn for the worse, as this is when gunfire appeared to break out.
"Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him," Grant detailed of his brother's final moments.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hope Street and Pico Boulevard at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told local news outlets.
After the tragedy, Johnny's mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke out regarding the loss of her son.
"I just don’t understand what a senseless coward act by that person," his mom expressed to a second news publication.
Following news of Johnny's death, General Hospital producers released a sorrowful statement via social media.
"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the message read.
Johnny's agent David Shaul confirmed his client's untimely death on Sunday, May 26, while drawing attention to the selfless type of person the actor was.
"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him," Shaul said in a statement obtained by a third news outlet. "Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be."
His agent continued: "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."
