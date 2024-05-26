'It's a Nightmare': Grayson Murray's Parents Confirm Golfer Died by Suicide in Heartbreaking Statement
Grayson Murray’s parents revealed the PGA Tour star — whose death was announced on Saturday, May 25 — committed suicide.
“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” Eric and Terry Murray began their heartbreaking social media statement.
“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems‚ by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed,” they said of the professional golfer, who passed at 30 years old.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," they continued.
"Please respect out privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you," the message concluded.
As OK! previously reported, PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, broke the news of the Sony Open in Hawaii winner's death via email.
“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan wrote of the athlete, who has recently withdrew from the Colonial Country Club tournament. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”
“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Monahan concluded.
The organization's leader noted that grief counseling would be available for players and others associated with the tour.
Murray was in Fort Worth this week playing in the Schwab Challenge and shot 68 during the Colonial tournament's first round, however, before finishing the second round he withdrew with two holes remaining, citing illness.
After the news broke, famous golfers shared their condolences on social media.
"Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed," Bubba Watson penned.
Luke Donald also wrote, "Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."