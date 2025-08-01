NEWS JoJo Siwa Announces Ruthless Diss Track After Receiving Hate on 'Bette Davis Eyes' Source: MEGA JoJo Siwa is calling out her haters in a scathing diss track after getting roasted for 'Bette Davis Eyes.' Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 1 2025, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

JoJo Siwa is clapping back at haters with an unexpected new song. The Dance Moms alum, 22, will be releasing a diss track addressing social media users who mocked her cover of "Bette Davis Eyes."

@itsjojosiwa People had a lot to say about Betty Davis Eyes… so I started writing right away!.. new song coming soon, can you guess what it’s gonna be called?🌪️💎💡 ♬ xxxxx First Verse - JoJo Siwa Source: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram JoJo Siwa addresses the 'Bette Davis Eyes' drama in her diss track.

In a Thursday, July 31, Facebook post, Siwa teased the upbeat tune. She stared down the camera, donned in a pink and blue bedazzled jacket and her hair swept into a half-up, half-down style. The social media star raps, "Eyes like Bette Davis / Hear my voice and you know what my name is / Wise beyond my age / That's what happens when you're little and put on the stage / But quit crying 'cause you're famous / Can't change this / She shameless / This crazy / Don't hate me / I'm just a lil baby / Slim Shady." She then breaks into song, belting out, "It just happens when I'm happy." "People had a lot to say about 'Betty [sic] Davis Eyes' … so I started writing right away!.. new song coming soon, can you guess what it’s gonna be called?🌪️💎💡," she captioned the video.

Fans React to JoJo Siwa's New Song

Fans continued to drag Siwa, particularly for referencing "Slim Shady." "Probably didn’t want to bring Eminem into your charade," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Did she just call slim shady a baby? Oh dear." A third joked, "sounds like we're getting another Eminem diss track some time this year."

JoJo Siwa's Whirlwind Romance With Chris Hughes

Siwa made headlines this summer for her relationship with Celebrity Big Brother costar Chris Hughes, 32. After the duo insisted they were platonic, the influencer broke up with her ex Kath Ebbs at the Big Brother reunion in April. Siwa and Hughes confirmed they were dating in June. On July 31, Ebbs announced that she had moved on as well — and took a subtle dig at Siwa during her hard launch. "The rumours are true! YES I still (stupidly) believe in love!! 🚀," she captioned a black-and-white photo booth strip with new partner Tilly Lucas-Rodd.