JoJo Siwa Criticized for Naming Boyfriend Chris Hughes' Private Parts: 'TMI'
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are getting a head start on baby names.
On Monday, July 21, the Love Island alum, 32, revealed his girlfriend had nicknamed his testicles similarly to how she wants to name her future children.
"She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy," he spilled in an interview with an outlet. "She must love the rhyming lingo within her life."
Hughes admitted that Siwa, 22, previously mentioned she wants three kids named Freddy, Eddy and Teddy.
Some social media users were disgusted by the reality star's admission and thought he violated the privacy of his relationship.
"That was way too much TMI, Chris," one person wrote, while another said, "hey so I actually could have gone my whole life without knowing that."
Siwa and Hughes started off as friends after appearing on Season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK. The "Boomerang" singer broke up with ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs at the April reunion of the reality series, and she confirmed her relationship with Hughes in June.
"I know I said it on my intro video, and it was all complete tongue-in-cheek. 'Oh, maybe I'll meet the love of my life, right?' It was completely and utterly tongue-in-cheek," he said in an interview. "It was me just being me and being chirpy and having a bit of fun. But even when I was on the show, she was my friend. We had such an amazing friendship and we were so close and it was such a unique special bond and one which I will forever be grateful for."
Hughes renders his woman both the "love of [his] life" and his "best friend." Even though they live on opposite sides of the world, they have not spent more than two weeks apart.
"When things are meant to happen, I think everything becomes effortless," he gushed.
Are Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Getting Married?
Earlier this month, he shared that he is already thinking about marriage.
"I’d love to marry her," Hughes revealed to a publication. "I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day...We’d have a proper English wedding and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress."
The couple wants kids and takes inspiration from their "loving families."
"My mum loves her. She’s my best friend," he said. "I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything to me."
Hughes reminisced over how "special" their first kiss was, as if they were "in a movie."
"I can’t keep my hands off her now!" he exclaimed.