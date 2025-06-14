Inside JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' Relationship — From Their 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' Meeting to Going Public With Their Romance

No drama here — JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are officially dating!

The "Hold the Drama" songstress and the former Love Island UK star met on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24, which aired in April 2025. They grew closer as they filmed the hit series, particularly after Siwa opened up about her sexuality during the April 16 episode.

"Essentially, you have female and you have male. I've met a lot of females, love them, [but] don't feel like I'm them," she shared. "Met a lot of males, love them [but] definitely not one. Met a lot of people in my life who are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like. It's not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it's something that is confusing."

Before Hughes, the Dance Moms alum was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, though they called it quits in April.