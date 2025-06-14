Inside JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' Relationship — From Their 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' Meeting to Going Public With Their Romance
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Met on 'Celebrity Big Brother UK'
No drama here — JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are officially dating!
The "Hold the Drama" songstress and the former Love Island UK star met on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24, which aired in April 2025. They grew closer as they filmed the hit series, particularly after Siwa opened up about her sexuality during the April 16 episode.
"Essentially, you have female and you have male. I've met a lot of females, love them, [but] don't feel like I'm them," she shared. "Met a lot of males, love them [but] definitely not one. Met a lot of people in my life who are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like. It's not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it's something that is confusing."
Before Hughes, the Dance Moms alum was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, though they called it quits in April.
They Grew Closer After Leaving the Show
During a joint appearance with Hughes on This Morning on April 28, Siwa and Hughes discussed their special friendship, stating that they had become "platonic" pals after leaving Celebrity Big Brother UK.
"He's a gorgeous boy," said Siwa. "Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together. Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything. But, I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have in our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."
Meanwhile, the Chris & Kem member said their relationship was "a soulmate friendship."
He added, "It's not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it's, you know, it's still a friendship. Having someone in there to go through an experience like that ... when you're emotional, when you're down, when you're happy, that was beautiful."
JoJo Siwa Talked About Her Sexuality Amid Growing Romance Buzz
The 22-year-old "Karma" singer clarified several things about sexuality and gender identity after her previous statements made headlines.
"It could be one thing today and one thing tomorrow," she shared in an April episode of "The Viall Files" podcast. "When I came out, I came out as pansexual, then I came out as l------, then I was like, maybe I am pansexual, then maybe I was like, no, maybe I am a l------, then I was like, maybe I'm bisexual, then I was like, you know what? I think I'm just g--, don't know what that means. Then I was like, no, maybe I'm a l------. Now I'm like, you know what? I think I'm just q----."
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Sparked Dating Rumors
In the weeks following their Celebrity Big Brother UK stints, Siwa and Hughes have shared several photos of themselves together online.
In May, the "Guilty Pleasure" songstress marked her birthday with a photoset featuring her now-boyfriend, writing, "This years birthday week was more magical than anything🤍🪄. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn't change a single thing🤍 a week I'll remember for the rest of my life."
Meanwhile, Hughes uploaded a PDA-filled photoset alongside the caption, "The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.. 😊💫🎂."
On June 1, he posted a photo on Snapchat, showing him kissing Siwa's forehead while they were in bed.
"Sleeepinnn beauty," Hughes wrote.
- JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With 'CBB' Costar Chris Hughes After Messy Kath Ebbs Split: 'It's Hard to Explain'
- Gabby Windey Says JoJo Siwa Needs to 'Be Careful' of 'Desperate' Chris Hughes: 'This Feels Creepy'
- 'The Happiest I Have Ever Been': JoJo Siwa Proudly Reveals Girlfriend Kylie On One-Month Anniversary
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
JoJo Siwa Finally Confirmed Her Relationship With Chris Hughes
Siwa finally confirmed her relationship with Hughes was no longer "platonic" in a June 2 interview with The Guardian.
"It's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way," she admitted.
JoJo Siwa Said She's the Happiest She's Ever Been in Years
Before confirming her relationship with Hughes, Siwa revealed she was "in such a great place" and was "so, so happy."
"I said to somebody the other day, 'I don't think humans are meant to feel this happy,' and that somebody was like, 'No. I think you are actually.' It's good happy," she told People during the Epic Universe Celestial Carpet Opening Celebration at Universal Orlando Resort on May 21.
She further reflected on her feelings after debuting her romance with Hughes, noting, "The happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I've never [before] been in pain from smiling so much."
When JoJo Siwa Realized Chris Hughes Was the One for Her
In an episode of Gyles Brandreth's "Rosebud" podcast, Siwa revealed that her and her boyfriend's favorite word is "serendipity" because "if you read the definition of it, it's essentially finding love when you're least looking for it."
After gushing about Hughes and their relationship, she further explained, "I wasn't looking to fall for him, he wasn't looking to fall for me. We're having so much fun together, we're having a laugh together. Whenever one of us was down, it was the other one that helped."
JoJo Siwa Said She 'Would Die' for Chris Hughes
Siwa has a lot more to say about her budding romance with Hughes, especially after they became closer than ever in a short period.
"It blows my mind that 30 days ago I would never have even imagined that I would be friends with Chris Hughes, that's the weirdest thing, much less be one of the closest people to me now in my life who I would die for," she told Billboard.
She added, "I think it's a combination of the shared experience, but also in Big Brother, you have no phone, no outside communication, no distraction, nothing. You only have each other. I love connecting and I love people and when someone comes into your life and you enjoy it, you can tell."