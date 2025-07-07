or
Is JoJo Siwa Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby? Inside the Shocking Rumors

Photo of JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes
Source: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Fans speculated JoJo Siwa might be carrying Chris Hughes' child after they posted a telling TikTok post.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

JoJo Siwa bounced back from her recent breakup like a "boomerang."

In June, the Nickelodeon alum, 22, confirmed she's dating Big Brother costar Chris Hughes, 32, and now, fans speculate she might be pregnant with his child.

Is JoJo Siwa Pregnant?

Source: @celebteadaily25/TikTok

Fans believe JoJo Siwa might be pregnant.

One week ago, the Dance Moms alum surprised her man with a charcuterie board. Social media users noticed several days later that during the sweet moment, Hughes seemed to be caressing Siwa's stomach as if she were carrying a baby.

"Wow she tried to lock him down FAST," one fan commented on a video, suspecting she was pregnant.

"Is the pregnancy announcement in the room with us," another quipped, while a third claimed she "looks like his niece."

Others thought the pregnancy rumors were too far a stretch.

"So him touching her stomach automatically means she's pregnant?" a social media user critiqued.

When Did Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Start Dating?

is jojo siwa pregnant chris hughes baby inside shocking rumors
Source: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa met on 'Celebrity Big Brother UK.'

Siwa and Hughes started dating after appearing together on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24, which aired in April 2025. They initially described their connection as "platonic" but grew closer after the show wrapped. The dancer broke up with her ex Kath Ebbs the day of the Big Brother reunion.

"He's a gorgeous boy," Siwa said of Hughes during an April 28 appearance on This Morning. "Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together. Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything. But, I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have in our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."

jojo siwa

is jojo siwa pregnant chris hughes baby inside shocking rumors
Source: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes started as friends.

The Love Island UK alum described their relationship as a "soulmate friendship."

"It's not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it's, you know, it's still a friendship," he explained. "Having someone in there to go through an experience like that ... when you're emotional, when you're down, when you're happy, that was beautiful."

JoJo Siwa Confirms She Fell in Love With Chris Hughes

is jojo siwa pregnant chris hughes baby inside shocking rumors
Source: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have not confirmed the pregnancy rumors.

Siwa confirmed that their friendship had turned romantic during a June interview.

"It's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him, and he's the same way," she revealed.

The outspoken LGBTQ advocate, who was previously in a relationship with a woman, didn't expect to find love with the opposite gender.

"I wasn't looking to fall for him, he wasn't looking to fall for me," she told Gyles Brandreth on his "Rosebud" podcast. "We're having so much fun together, we're having a laugh together. Whenever one of us was down, it was the other one that helped."

