'This Is Horrible': JoJo Siwa Trolled for 'Garbage' Performance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' — Watch
JoJo Siwa's performance on Live With Kelly and Mark appeared to be a flop.
The pop star took the stage during the Wednesday, May 14, episode of Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos' daytime talk show to sing her new song "Bulletproof" — which hits music streaming platforms on Friday, May 16.
JoJo Siwa Sings New Song 'Bulletproof'
Consuelos introduced Siwa — who was dressed in a hot pink ensemble for her performance on Live With Kelly and Mark — toward the end of the broadcast, as he stated: "JoJo Siwa is as talented as they come. Her new single drops Friday. Here's JoJo Siwa with 'Bulletproof.'"
The Dance Moms alum then emerged center stage before frolicking around with backup dancers and singing her new song, which follows a similar melody to the nursery rhyme "Frère Jacques."
A video of her on stage teased lyrics from the new track, as she sings: "Play it tough, but give it up / When I'm with you, I'm with you / Suddenly, I'm not so, suddenly, I'm not so / Bulletproof, bulletproof."
JoJo Siwa's Performance Mocked by 'Live' Viewers
After a video of Siwa's performance hit social media, haters had a field day trolling the "Karma" singer's talents.
"Why is JoJo Siwa on Kelly and Mark? This is actually horrible," one troll snubbed, as another replied: "It's so bad."
"Horrible singer, a terrible influence on children. I don't like her at all anymore," a third critic declared, while others referred to her performance as "awful" and "garbage."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos React
After Siwa concluded her performance, Ripa and Consuelos met her on stage, as the Riverdale actor declared: "That's a workout!"
"Best workout ever," she replied, prompting Ripa to admit: "I don't know how you sing and dance like that. That's like cardio challenging."
Consuelos acknowledged how Siwa created the song's choreography, signaling another applause from the audience.
When Was JoJo Siwa Last On 'Live'?
Live With Kelly and Mark surprised Siwa by playing a throwback video of when she last performed on the talk show in December 2017.
At the time, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was still decked out in her signature tutus and big bows.
"She's just a baby! I love it," Siwa exclaimed while watching her younger self sing "Boomerang."
As the show wrapped up, Ripa comedically confessed she was even impressed with the "cardiovascular" routine Siwa performed more than seven years ago.