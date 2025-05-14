'This Is Horrible': JoJo Siwa Trolled for 'Garbage' Performance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' — Watch

Consuelos introduced Siwa — who was dressed in a hot pink ensemble for her performance on Live With Kelly and Mark — toward the end of the broadcast, as he stated: "JoJo Siwa is as talented as they come. Her new single drops Friday. Here's JoJo Siwa with 'Bulletproof.'"

The Dance Moms alum then emerged center stage before frolicking around with backup dancers and singing her new song, which follows a similar melody to the nursery rhyme "Frère Jacques."