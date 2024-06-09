'She Gets More and More Cringe': JoJo Siwa Trolled for Chugging a Bottle of Vodka During Pride Performance

"I have performed in front of six-year-olds louder than you," she screamed at the crowd during a strange rant. "In fact, there is a six-year-old right there — why the f--- are you here? I love it. I’m so here for it. You’re awesome, dude. My point is don’t let that superstar be louder than you guys. Lemme, hear you make some f------ noise."

People online couldn't get over how strange the performance was. "Jojo Siwa was holding a bottle of vodka while performing at LA Pride…she somehow gets more and more cringe with every movement," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.