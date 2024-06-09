'She Gets More and More Cringe': JoJo Siwa Trolled for Chugging a Bottle of Vodka During Pride Performance
JoJo Siwa put on quite the show this weekend.
The Dance Moms alum, 21, took the stage at L.A. Pride in the Park on Saturday June 8, in California where she seemingly chugged a bottle of vodka during her performance.
"I have performed in front of six-year-olds louder than you," she screamed at the crowd during a strange rant. "In fact, there is a six-year-old right there — why the f--- are you here? I love it. I’m so here for it. You’re awesome, dude. My point is don’t let that superstar be louder than you guys. Lemme, hear you make some f------ noise."
People online couldn't get over how strange the performance was. "Jojo Siwa was holding a bottle of vodka while performing at LA Pride…she somehow gets more and more cringe with every movement," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.
"This is how to fail in spectacular fashion," a second person added of the strange move by Siwa.
"Yikes," another chimed in.
During the "Karma" singer's set, she slammed trolls online who are constantly coming after her. "You guys aren’t the d---- online," she said into the microphone.
"Not going to lie, I have to deal with a lot of them online. I woke up this morning and, as one does, I opened my phone and the first thing that came up was a picture of me performing back when I was in London a couple of days ago," she continued. "Some guy... I stalked his page, he was definitely straight…This guy commented, and this was a new comment for me. It wasn’t about a dance that I do. It wasn’t about my hairline; it wasn’t that I’m a 5-foot-9 giant toddler. It said, ‘This man needs to be stopped.'"
Siwa concluded the bizarre speech by adding, "Number one, my d--- was bigger than his and number two, I f----- more girls than him."
The former reality star has opened up about getting hate online before. "I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people," she explained in a recent interview. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary. The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, wait, actually what I'm doing is right is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right.' It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now."