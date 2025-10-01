JoJo Siwa Sparks Chris Hughes Split Rumors With Cryptic Crying Post: Photo
Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Did JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes call it quits?
The Dance Moms alum, 22, fueled breakup rumors with a photo of herself crying on Wednesday, October 1.
Siwa frequently flaunts the highlights of her relationship with Hughes on social media, but her most recent social media share led fans to believe there's cause for concern.
"Oh he ain’t dumped u has he?" one Facebook user questioned.
"Maybe Chris is being emotionally distant & is on his phone all the time," another speculated.
According to several other comments, Siwa is actually crying because Hughes "went back to work for 2 days," not because they broke up.
"Space is actually very healthy," one person lectured the dancer, who lives across the country from the U.K. native.
Siwa herself shut down split rumors with a Facebook Reel pranking her man, shared on Wednesday. She snuck up on the reality star as he entered the kitchen, prompting him to jump.
"'I won't jump again babe.' 5 min ago I scared him SO good," she wrote.
The "Boomerang" singer also published a selfie sitting next to Hughes at the back of her tour bus. The duo was all smiles and wore matching black bomber jackets alongside their friends.
JoJo Siwa Defends Chris Hughes on Stage at Her Concert
During her European Infinity Heart Tour in Dublin, Ireland, on September 29, Siwa asked fans to stop bothering her boyfriend for pictures.
"I know we all love Chris Hughes, but he's my boyfriend, and I want him to watch my show," she said, per a video shared by a fan. "If he turns around to take another selfie, I'm gonna have to restart. Don't do that. Deal?"
The singer continued, "You can take a picture from afar. You can video him watching, but let the guy watch, please. Promise? Love you."
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' Relationship Timeline
Siwa and Hughes started dating after both starring on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24, which concluded in April. Although they initially insisted their relationship was platonic, the pop star raised eyebrows when she dumped ex Kath Ebbs the day of the Big Brother reunion.
"He's a gorgeous boy," Siwa said of Hughes during an April 28 appearance on This Morning. "Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together. Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything. But, I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have in our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."
In June, she confirmed their friendship had grown into romance.
"It's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him, and he's the same way," she revealed.
Although the LGBTQ advocate didn't expect to find love with a man, she is embracing her next chapter wholeheartedly.
"I wasn't looking to fall for him, he wasn't looking to fall for me," she told Gyles Brandreth on the "Rosebud" podcast. "We're having so much fun together, we're having a laugh together. Whenever one of us was down, it was the other one that helped."