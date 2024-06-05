Home > Photos > jojo siwa PHOTOS JoJo Siwa's Transformation Gallery in 20 Photos Source: MEGA

July 2015

Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, wore a massive pink ribbon during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif. She started her career through Abby Lee Miller's Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition before appearing on Dance Moms.

April 2017

Source: MEGA

Siwa arrived at the WE Day 2017 Los Angeles event at The Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., donning a colorful outfit. She sported another massive hair ribbon and completed her ensemble with a patch-filled crop top jacket, pink top, fitted jeans and pink shoes.

August 2017

Source: MEGA

To promote her TV special, JoJo Siwa: My World, the "Every Girl's a Super Girl" singer visited the Empire State Building in New York City. She sported a pink and white outfit during the outing.

March 2018

Source: MEGA

Siwa stepped out at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles in her silver jacket, pink skirt and black sneakers.

April 2018

Source: MEGA

The "Boomerang" singer posed for the cameras during WE Day 2018. She modeled a sequined skirt and patterned top. Siwa wore her silver jacket again to complement her light-colored shoes.

July 2018

Source: MEGA

The 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards welcomed Siwa to its annual event. The "High Top Shoes" crooner wore a mock baseball uniform with "Jo" on the left and right chests and pink high-top sneakers.

August 2018

Source: MEGA

Siwa hit the Teen Choice Awards 2018's red carpet event in a yellow skirt filled with cupcake images. She also donned a colorful vest that matched her hair color and tie.

September 2018

Source: MEGA

Ahead of Halloween 2018, Siwa visited Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. She outshined everyone with her purple sequin top, ripped black pants and pink bow.

October 2018

Source: MEGA

After her initial trip to Knott's Scary Farm, Siwa joined fright night and transformed into a monster.

March 2019

Source: MEGA

Siwa looked colorful at the 2019 Kids Choice Awards. She graced the event in a star-covered jacket and shoes that enhanced her wardrobe.

April 2019

Source: MEGA

In 2019, Siwa marked her 16th birthday in a star-studded event at the W Hotel in Hollywood. Like her guests, she appeared in her signature bow and sparkly dress and posed for the cameras.

August 2019

Source: MEGA

Siwa joined the trend and covered herself in light blue feathers at the premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2 in Los Angeles. She added more details to her outfit, including glitters, sequins and colorful sneakers.

September 2021

Source: MEGA

Siwa rocked her oversized black shirt and shimmering jeans and shoes at The Breakfast Club in Hollywood for the premiere of The J Team.

October 2021

Source: MEGA

The "Hold the Drama" singer flaunted her navy blue tracksuit and shiny Dr. Martens at the 23rd Women's Image Awards.

November 2021

Source: MEGA

Siwa sported her usual colorful and funky attire at the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premiere party. She showed off her matching shorts and tops, paired with her blue shoes.

November 21, 2021

Source: MEGA

Siwa stunned everyone at the 2021 American Music Awards when she changed her look by wearing an off-the-shoulder black gown instead. She also ditched her usual high ponytail and let her hair down. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life," she told People. "When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on Dancing with the Stars where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult. And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."

December 2021

Source: MEGA

The now-20-year-old singer and danger debuted a daring look at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. She arrived in her black blazer top with a sparkly silver bow without wearing anything underneath. Siwa paired the daring top with black leather shorts and heels. "It's a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow," Siwa told E! News about her outfit. "My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one."

July 2022

Source: MEGA

After sparking controversy for calling Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met, Siwa hit the red carpet event for Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She sported curly blonde hair and several ear piercings, in addition to a silver cropped jacket and rainbow-colored pants.

July 2023

Source: MEGA

Siwa attended the Kershaw's Challenge 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose's 2023 Charity Event Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium.

April 2024

Source: MEGA

After years of wearing bright-colored clothes, Siwa surprised the public with her black makeup and attire at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She sported a similar style when she promoted her new song "Karma" in West Hollywood. "Everyone is making such a big deal about her rebranding. JoJo is doing incredible dancing with a lot of paint on her face. It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black," Miller said of Siwa's new style. "It's still her doing incredible dancing, so I don't know if it's so much as a rebranding or just maturing, getting older, wanting to show another side of her."