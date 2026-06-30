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Jon Cryer Became 'Exhausted' With 'Two and a Half Men' Toward the Series' End: 'There Were Other Characters I Wanted to Do'

Jon Cryer
Source: CBS

Jon Cryer said that by the end of Two and Half Men's 12-season run, he was 'starting to run out of places to go' with his character.

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June 30 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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While Jon Cryer earned multiple awards for his performance over Two and a Half Men's 12 seasons, the actor admitted he eventually grew tired of the beloved comedy.

"I had felt like I had done so much of Alan that I was starting to run out of places to go with the character," he explained in a new interview.

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Jon Cryer,Charlie Sheen
Source: CBS

Jon Cryer admitted he was 'exhausted' by working on 'Two and a Half Men' toward the show's end.

"The writers had done amazing work coming up with new stuff and really doing wonderful things with the character, but I had become exhausted with it," Cryer, 61, shared with People.

The Pretty in Pink alum acknowledged that the series got a "remake" of sorts when Charlie Sheen, 60, was fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher, 48, as the lead, and while that was an "amazing experience," there were "other characters I wanted to do."

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Jon Cryer's Other TV Roles

Jon Cryer
Source: MEGA

Jon Cryer was on 'Two and Half Men' from 2003 to 2015.

The comedy ran from 2003 to 2015.

Cryer successfully nabbed other roles after that, including a recurring role as villain Lex Luther on Supergirl and appearances on NCIS and Kutcher's Netflix show The Ranch.

Cryer is still grateful for his most well-known role — especially for the hefty paychecks.

"It still is an engine that’s producing an astonishing amount of money," he confessed to Page Six. "But it’s not [from] residuals as much. Although, there is still, there are still residual payments that are substantial. It’s mostly because over the course of the years, I was able to get some percentage of the show."

"It transforms the way I deal with things on a daily basis. I really look for work that makes me joyful," he explained of the perks of being comfortable financially. "I am daily aware of how lucky I am to be able to do that."

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Inside Jon Cryer's Relationship With Costar Charlie Sheen

Jon Cryer,Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen had a falling out after the latter's drug use halted the show's production.

The show was also filled with drama, mostly due to Sheen's substance abuse issues. Though the comedy was put on pause during one of his rehab stays, he was ultimately axed from the series after his public meltdowns and disses at creator Chuck Lorre, 73.

Jon Cryer,Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen said he'd like to mend ties with Jon Cryer.

Sheen's issues led to a falling out with Cryer, though the latter agreed to participate in docuseries about the Major League star.

"The only person I didn't call personally to participate in the doc was Jon. And the only reason I didn't call him was because I didn't have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him," Sheen explained. "But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, 'Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I'm sorry we didn't connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’”

"It was really cool to hear from his perspective," Sheen admitted. "He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s--- going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said."

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